Shorten into Olympic final - Fermanagh duo progress to semis

Rebecca Shorten is into her second Olympic final after stroking the Team GB women’s four to a comfortable heat win.

The quartet - Shorten, Esmee Booth, Samantha Redgrave and Helen Glover - pulled clear by the halfway point and eased to victory over New Zealand to move on to Thursday‘s final.

“We knew everyone was going to step up their game, it is an Olympics after all but we were always confident we could move on and we did that,” said Shorten.

”We’ve definitely had the mindset of being favourites all the way through the season but if we worry about anyone else then we won’t perform to our best.

”It’s just about how fast we can go. I’m really looking forward to Thursday.”

Aughnacloy’s Rebecca Edwards and Chloe Brew found themselves in a very tough heat of the women’s pair. They finished fourth and will go into the repechage on Monday.

The Irish duo of Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh did clinch one of the three automatic places into the semi-finals.

Making their Olympics debut, Fermanagh’s Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney found themselves in a real scrap in the last 500m as four boats chased three places in the sermi-finals of the men’s pair.

With a final sprint the Team Ireland duo edged out New Zealand for third and so avoided the repechage.

”We knew it was tight so all you can do is keep pushing hard for the line,“ admitted Corrigan.

”It was good to release some nerves and get the first race out of the way. We can now relax a little bit for the next couple of days but we are really looking forward to the semi-final. We are we’re we want to be,” added Timoney