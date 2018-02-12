What Short Track star Charles Hamelin wants his legacy to be

Charles Hamelin wants to be remembered for the process, not just his spectacular results.

The four-time Olympic medalist says he wants his legacy to be of an athlete that separated himself from other elite skaters through hard work and unwavering dedication to Short Track.

“I’ve always been focused on my goal,” he told Yahoo Canada Sports. “Nothing could stop me from achieving it.”

Hamelin can earn a full complement of Olympic gold medals in Short Track with a triumph in the 1000m this weekend at Gangneung Ice Arena in PyeongChang.