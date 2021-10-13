Short-term rental ordinance proposed for Boise. Council members’ reactions were mixed

Short-term rentals once again proved to be a divisive issue during a Tuesday Boise City Council workshop.

City council members gave mixed reactions when Mayor Lauren McLean’s office asked them to consider an ordinance that would require all short-term rentals in the city to maintain an annual license with the city. Boise currently has no regulations specific to short-term rentals.

Officials had asked for guidance on whether to enter an ordinance into the city’s approval process.

“For so long, we’ve heard folks express concern about short-term rentals,” McLean said. “(The ordinance will) provide us the information that we need to better understand if there are in fact policy changes that need to be made.”

The ordinance would require operators of short-term rentals to provide to the city names, physical addresses, contact information, a map of the rental, where the rental is advertised and proof of insurance to acquire the annual license. The license would cost around $80 a year for each location, according to a city presentation.

A copy of the proposed ordinance was not made available publicly.

A short-term rental is any room, living space or accessory dwelling unit rented out for 30 consecutive days or less. Such units have proliferated thanks to services like Airbnb and Vrbo. Some critics have cited short-term rentals as worsening affordable housing shortages nationwide.

Boise currently has more than 1,000 short-term rentals listed in the city, according to AirDNA, a service that tracks vacation rentals.

Nicki Hellenkamp, a housing adviser in the mayor’s office, told council members such information as how many short-term rentals a person owns aren’t available to the public. The ordinance, if approved, would seek to address that.

“That’s not information that we would likely be able to pull off of a platform,” Hellenkamp said.

Councilors, though, were mixed on the effectiveness of the proposed ordinance.

Council member Patrick Bageant said he thought the ordinance was attempting to address a problem that might not exist and asked why an operator’s insurance would be required.

Story continues

He said he wanted the city to illustrate a harm created by the short-term rental industry before implementing a regulation. Council member Holli Woodings also said she wanted more information before moving forward with the ordinance.

“It sounds like we’re conceding that we can’t point to a harm here,” Bageant said. “We’re just asking the public to turn over information about their private dealings.”

Councilor Jimmy Hallyburton said he supported having an ordinance move through the city to figure out if singular entities own multiple short-term rentals around the city.

“Somebody who might own 10 properties in town that could potentially be available to long-term rentals is a problem,” Hallyburton said.

McLean told councilors the city doesn’t have access to data to show there is harm caused by short-term rentals.

“We aren’t really able to prove or disprove that issue if we don’t have the basics covered,” she said.

Ultimately, McLean told Chief of Staff Courtney Washburn to return with additional details about the ordinance at a later date.

It’s not the first time the city has introduced a short-term rental ordinance.

Former Boise Mayor David Bieter recommended the council adopt regulations for new short-term rental units in 2019. He eventually pulled the recommendation after a survey showed 67% of local residents opposed new regulations.

Multiple real estate associations also said they were against Bieter’s proposed ordinance.

By comparison, McLean’s proposed ordinance would apply to a wider swath of short-term rentals, while not including some requirements under Bieter’s plan, such as mandating that short-term rental owners live on the property they rent.