Short-term charter agreement

Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp and Estonian Social Insurance Board have signed a short-term time-charter agreement for the vessel Isabelle. The vessel will be chartered to the Estonian authorities from 7 April 2022 for four months with extension options (4+2+2).

The vessel will be used to provide temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia. Chartering of the vessel means that, in contrast with the original plans, the company will not re-open the Riga-Stockholm route in 2022.





