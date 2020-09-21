‘Short Run Was the Difference’: Sehwag, Zinta Slam Umpiring Call

With Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab both having scored 157/8 in their respective 20 overs, the Indian Premier League match on Sunday, 20 September, went into the first Super Over of the season.

Delhi's Kagiso Rabada then scalped two wickets and conceded just a couple of runs as Delhi easily hunted down the three-run target to start their campaign with a thrilling victory.

However, it wasn’t the thrilling Super Over that people were talking about after the game, but a certain decision taken by the umpire during KXIP’s innings.

During the 19th over of KXIP's innings when Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan were batting, the square leg umpire Nitin Menon adjudged that a second run taken by England's Jordan was not complete. However, replays showed Jordan's bat had crossed the line.



Former KXIP team director Virender Sehwag slammed the umpiring saying that that one decision “was the difference” in the game.





"I don't agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha (It wasn’t a short run). And that was the difference," wrote Sehwag on his Twitter account.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

KXIP owner Preity Zinta also expressed her dismay at the incident. “I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic, did 6 days of quarantine & 5 Covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time BCCI introduces new rules. This cannot happen every year,” she tweeted.

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

Also Read: Did the Umpire’s ‘Short-Run’ Call Cost Kings XI Punjab a Victory?

Delhi Capitals assistant coach, however, seemed to defend the umpiring decision and said that the IPL was a “battle of fine margins.” In a tweet, Kaif wrote, “IPL is a battle of fine margins. Short run, missed no ball... Bade bade tournaments mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain (In big tournaments, small things keep happening). Credit to Rabada and Stoinis who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat!”

IPL is a battle of fine margins. Short run, missed no ball ... Bade bade tournaments mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain. Credit to Rabada and Stoinis who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat!#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/xARr6PFNZY — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 20, 2020

Cricket experts also seemed to suggest that technology should be used to erase the possibility of incorrect umpiring calls. Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra tweeted, “One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases.... but that’s possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight IPL 2020 is likely to be...”.

One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases.....but that’s possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight #IPL2020 is likely to be... https://t.co/juCLU375jg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said, ‘What abt that one short run call????’.

What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris in a tweet wrote, “Terrible 'one short' decision in tonight's IPL game. However if you need 1 run off the last 2 balls and don't win... you only have yourself to blame.”

Terrible 'one short' decision in tonight's @IPL game. However if you need 1 run off the last 2 balls and don't win... you only have yourself to blame. #WhatAMatch — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 20, 2020

Senior sports journalist Boria Majumdar wrote, “All I will say is that one short wasn’t perhaps one short. One inch yet again decides a game. Did the umpire get it right? Why didn’t the TV umpire step in if he is doing so for no balls?”.