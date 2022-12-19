Short on nurses, a rural NC hospital struggles to keep its maternity center open

Richard Stradling
·4 min read

Chatham Hospital knew it was defying a national trend among small, rural hospitals two years ago when it began delivering babies again for the first time in 28 years.

But hospital leaders didn’t anticipate the severe national nursing shortage that brought them to the brink of closing their Maternity Care Center last summer.

Chatham Hospital’s president, Jeff Strickler, says the maternity center is on better footing now. Next month, it anticipates having enough nurses to operate around the clock seven days a week for the first time since early last summer.

But the center’s long-term future is still uncertain, and the hospital, along with its parent UNC Health, local agencies and the county health department, is struggling to keep the center open. It primarily serves a rural, minority population that would otherwise have to travel up to an hour to deliver a baby.

Last week, the Chatham County Board of Health sent a letter urging UNC Health executives to maintain the center, which it referred to as “MCC.” The letter notes that before the center opened, the county’s infant mortality rate was 50% higher than the state average and was more than twice as high among Black residents as white residents.

“Like UNC Health, the Chatham County Board of Health seeks to eliminate disparities such as these and achieve health equity and overall health for all,” the letter said. “Losing the MCC would significantly impede our collective work toward these important goals and put mothers and infants in Chatham County at risk.”

Last month, a 26-member task force of physicians, UNC Health administrators and others recommended dozens of strategies for trying to recruit and retain staff and attract more patients. Strickler said UNC and the hospital will try some of the recommendations over the next six months and see if they help.

“At this point, there have been no decisions made to close,” Strickler said in an interview Monday. “What we’re trying to do is to keep the unit staffed. But we’ve also been emphasizing just the reality that this is a staffing situation and therefore doesn’t lend itself to easy solutions.”

Hospitals in North Carolina have long strained to find enough nurses, as growing demand exceeds the supply of nursing graduates. The COVID-19 pandemic, with its risks and demands, made matters much worse by driving many nurses to retire early or seek work outside hospitals.

Like many rural hospitals, Chatham also has trouble competing with hospitals with better pay and benefits, including UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Since the hospital’s maternity center opened in September 2020, staff turnover has been close to 80%, according to the task force report.

Chatham Hospital needs the equivalent of 8.5 full-time maternity nurses to operate the center around the clock seven days a week. Even after eliminating weekend hours, Strickler said, the hospital has more than once come within one resignation of having to suspend birthing services.

Strickler says Chatham is now augmenting its full-time staff by signing travel nurses to temporary contracts through UNC, allowing it to operate the maternity center seven days a week starting in January.

“Those contracts continue until the spring,” he said. “At that point, if we’re not able to replace those individuals with others, then our staffing concerns will continue.”

A new maternity center bucks trend for rural hospitals

Even before the pandemic, small hospitals in rural areas struggled to maintain maternity centers. Since 2013, at least 10 rural communities in North Carolina lost their labor and delivery services when the local maternity center or the entire hospital was closed, James DeVente, an obstetrician and gynecologist at East Carolina University’s medical school, told North Carolina Health News.

The Chatham Hospital task force recommended several steps for recruiting and retaining maternity nurses, including hiring and retention bonuses and a streamlined review and interview process.

It also recommended reducing the amount of time maternity nurses are loaned to other hospital departments to help with shortages. Maternity nurses who have left Chatham have reported frustration with not being able to use their specialized skills full time, according to the task force.

That’s in part because the hospital has not drawn as many patients as Chatham and UNC Health expected. In the 22 months ending last June, 217 babies were born at Chatham Hospital. The task force cites a study that concludes rural hospitals need a minimum of 240 births a year to maintain a “stable and viable” maternity center.

Strickler said Chatham Hospital needs to do a better job promoting the center and partnering with local physician practices that are now steering patients to more distant hospitals in Chapel Hill, Greensboro, Asheboro and Burlington.

It’s also critical that the Maternity Care Center be open 24 hours a day seven days a week, which it will be again starting next month. Anything less puts doubt in a patient’s mind about whether the hospital will be able to care for her.

“With laboring mothers, that’s generally not planned,” Strickler said. “So having 24/7 coverage really takes those questions away from the mother, helps them be more comfortable with our services, and then they’re more likely to choose us.”

Latest Stories

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourt

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay Lightning rout Montreal Canadiens 5-1

    MONTREAL — Brandon Hagel had a three-point performance as the Tampa Bay Lightning began a four-game road trip with a decisive a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Hagel hit a milestone with his first goal when he reached the 100-point mark in the National Hockey League. It was a feat the fifth-year pro didn’t realize was at arm’s reach. “I'm not even sure, maybe, I guess it was 100?” Hagel asked. “It's crazy from how it started and the ups and downs I’ve been through and finally to

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Arendz's gold tops three-medal day for Canada at Para-Nordic World Cup in Finland

    VUOKATTI, Finland — Canada's Mark Arendz recovered from a difficult start on the shooting range to win his second straight biathlon gold medal on Friday at the Para-Nordic World Cup Arendz's gold in the men's 10-kilometre standing event was one of three Canadian medals in different biathlon disciplines. Britany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., earned silver in the women's 10-kilometre standing event and Christina Picton of Fonthill, Ont., took second in the women's sit-ski competition. Missing thr

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Nick Nurse on loss to Nets, Malachi Flynn's performance

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what worked against the Nets, Malachi Flynn's impactful minutes and the benefits of having Christian Koloko on the floor.