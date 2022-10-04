‘Short notice we know’: Coaltrane’s announces it will close in Plaza Midwood.

After a five-year run, Coaltrane’s Char Grill in Plaza Midwood plans to close at the end of service on Tuesday, Oct. 4 the restaurant said via social media.

The restaurant posted on Instagram: “Thank you! Thank you to our @plazamidwood neighbors for taking us in and making us feel like family. Thank you for supporting our restaurant through the highs and lows over the past 5 years. Thank you for the constant reminders of how cool our staff is and how damn good our food is! Tonight is our last night to serve you. Short notice we know, but that’s how the universe works sometimes. Stop by if you can.”

The South American chicken restaurant located where John’s Country Kitchen once operated isn’t alone. The area’s restaurants and other small businesses have recently struggled to keep up with rising rent costs in the area, leading to the closure of popular Soul Gastrolounge and other spots.

The news was first reported by Charlotte Business Journal, which cited Coaltrane’s owner Mike Libretto as saying he planned to turn his focus to Libretto’s Pizzeria in Ballantyne.

Coaltrane’s has a pickup window on Thomas Avenue, surrounded by the Plaza Midwood Tribute mural by Matt Hooker, Matt Moore and Tucker Sward.

Location: 1518 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Menu

Cuisine: South American, chicken

Instagram: @coaltranes