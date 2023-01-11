Short-handed Irmo boys top Ridge View, plus Tuesday’s basketball scoreboard

Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Playing without one of its top players, the Irmo boys basketball team needed contributions from everyone and got it on Tuesday.

Four players scored in double figures as the third-ranked Yellow Jackets defeated Ridge View, 59-49, in Region 5-4A play.

Irmo was without leading scorer Brandon, who has mononucleosis and coach Tim Whipple said will be out for a few weeks. But others such as AJ Brand and Jonathan White picked up the slack. Brand had 15 and White had 13. Te’Andre Summons led the way with 16 and Madden Collins had 11.

“Any time you are playing without an important part of your offense and defense, everyone has to pick up their game and everyone has to contribute. Their roles become important. And everyone did that and was all in,” Whipple said.

The Yellow Jackets led through most of the game. The Blazers cut the lead to seven in the fourth quarter but that was close as it gets.

Adonis McDaniel led Ridge View with 24 points.

Tuesday’s Notables

Camden junior Joyce Edwards went over the 2,500-point mark in her career after scoring 24 points in a win over Darlington.

Keenan senior MiLaysia Fulwiley had a triple-double of 13 points, 10 steals, 11 assists in a win over Eau Claire.

Richland Northeast and Westwood boys won on last second shots in wins. RNE’s Marquis Smith hit a shot at the buzzer to beat AC Flora, 46-44.

Kaprice Rowan hit an off-balanced shot fading away from the basket to give the Redhawks a 54-52 win over Lugoff-Elgin in OT.

Boys basketball

Irmo 59, Ridge View 49

I: Te’Andre Summons 16, AJ Brand 15, Jonathan White 13, Madden Collins 11, Mason Collins 2, Foster 2. Adonis McDaniel 24, Korie Corbett 10, J. Smith 3, Pretty 4, T. Smith 3, Davis 2, Ukada 2, Mack 2, Cooper 1.

Richland Northeast 46, AC Flora 44

RNE: Marques Smith Jr. 18, Tillman 9, Watkins 7, Johnson 5, Copeland 4, Grant 3. ACF: CP Parker 17, Cooper Wiley 17, Willard 4, Maxwell 4, Higgins 2

Lexington 55, Chapin 34

L: Cam Scott 18, Kaleb Evans 13, Jose Figueroa 10, Bell 5, Prunty 4, Byrd 1, Campbell 4. C: Tyson Ray 12

Augusta Christian 71, Heathwood Hall 45

HH: Nichols 2, JD Gardner 37, Hunter 4, Morris 2. AC: Henderson 2, DJ Shine 15, Braylen Smith 21, Booker 9, Beasley 3, Smith 4, Khaleel Pratt 17

Saluda 47, Abbeville 44

S: Watson 4, T Mathis 2, Miller 2, Zion Wright 25, Amareyin Mathis 12, Lott 2. A: Rayford 6, Barr 5, Harris 2, PJ Crawford 6, Javario Tinch 16, Baylor 9

Columbia 62, Mid-Carolina 48

Cardinal Newman 76, Ben Lippen 67

CN: Jordan Frazer 21, Josiah Peeples 19, Evan Cater 15, Elton Smith Jr. 15, Russ White 6. BL: Braysen Stockman 26, Samari Van Horn 17, Helmadollar 8, Jones 7, Little 4, Buxton 3, Nichols 2

Hammond 65, Laurence Manning 43

H: Miller 2, Saunders 6, Epps 4, Edens 3, Amari Evans 15, Jackson Osborne 16, Jackson Ross 14, Tyler 5. LM: Burson 11, Sanders 3, Watt 4, Nivens 4, Brandon King 21

River Bluff 62, White Knoll 51

RB: Omari Caldwell 16, Nick Renner 14, Robbins 9, Bearden 2, Powell 9, Chapman 2, Pac Pitts 10. WK: Woodson 7, Funderburke 2, Sims 9, Brice Newton 10, Gordon 3, Geronomi 9, James Smith 11

Blythewood 66, Fort Mill 63

B: Lamont Jackson 26, Will Olden 12, Jaiden Haltiwanger 11. FM: Zach Jennings 15, Brayden McCain 11 , Gabriel Tooper 11

Dreher 66, Swansea 27

Rock Hill 57, Spring Valley 51

SV: Justin Skelton 12, CJ Rich 10

Gray Collegiate 83, Fairfield Central 25

GC: Montraivis White 28, Ellis Graham 11, Parker 9

Midland Valley 51, Airport 36

Westwood 54, Lugoff-Elgin 52 (OT)

Camden 53, Darlington 45

C: Izzy Macklin 18, Dre Wilson 13, N. Stratford 9, Doby, 4, T. Stratford 4, Hunter 4, Crim 1. D: DuBose 13, Green 8, Wingate 8, Keith 7, Green 5, Jordan 2, Williams 2

Lower Richland 55, Brookland-Cayce 48

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 73, Gilbert 21

Richard Winn 75, Anderson Christian 26

RW: Lawson Wade 31, Drew Spires 24, Stuck 9, Chaisson 5, Bonds 3, Caulder 1, Wilson 2.

Girls Basketball

Ridge View 47, Irmo 42

RV: Simone Johnson 19. I: Abby Livingston 16, Andrea Collins 12

Spring Valley 62, Rock Hill 52

Lexington 63, Chapin 25

L: Lindsay Garner 27, Jenna Yanity 15, Godfrey 8. C: Brooke Holmes 10

Camden 84, Darlington 37

C: Joyce Edwards 24, Morgan Champion 17, Braylin Mungo 14, Harmony Jefferson 13, Harris 9, Jeffcoat 3, Ellerbe 2, Dais 2

Westwood 60, Lugoff-Elgin 27

W: Jessica Woods 15, Miracle Branch 15, Makiah Thompson 13, Daniels 9, Ray 4, Omeire 2, Davis 2.

River Bluff 49, White Knoll 32

RB: Callahan 7, Mary Carson Eick 15, C. Tucker 6, Jaden Tucker 13, Erika Violette 2, Tifre 5, M. Tucker 1. WK: L. Commisso 1, A. Buckner 5, S. Hayes 11, V. Borrero Garcia 7, S. Anderson 8

Keenan 64 Eau Claire 46

K: Tierra Griffin 20, Kennedy 4, Brown 7, Hicks 2, Harmon 2, Cuaghman 8, MiLaysia Fulwiley 13, Johnson 8. EC: Tiller 9, Bethel 12, Chisholm 9, Woods 9, Bellman 5, S. Bethel 2.

Midland Valley 48 Airport 44

AC Flora 57, Richland Northeast 21

ACF: Terriana Gray 11, Wright-Thompson 9, Craft 7, McCray 6, Tamira Delaney 10, Mickens 4, Mendez 2, Curnell 6, Darby 2. RNE: Moorer 9, Jallab 6, Brown 6

Heathwood Hall 70, Augusta Christian 32

HH: Lauren Jacobs 25, Hayes 9, Frick 9, Spriggs 8, Gore 6, Monsanto 5, Cunningham 4, Bowers 4. AC: R. Jolly 14, Thomas 6, Ellis 6, Carter 2, Witt 2, Florence 2

Blythewood 60, Fort Mill 44

Swansea 36, Dreher 33

S: Iyanna Butler 16, Dazejah Lanham 10, Leysath 4, Dibble 4, Savage 2. D: Tahlia Hollis 18, Jacobs 8, Eaddy 6, Glover 1

Lower Richland 63 Brookland-Cayce 9

Saluda 57, Abbeville 21

S: Jessica Means 24, Pou 3, Brunson 7, Nick 3, Daniels 8, Springs 9, Stevens 3. A: Bolden 2, Sanders 2, London 4, Tylea Martin 10, Cannady 3

Ben Lippen 44, Cardinal Newman 41

BL: Eden Hester 12, Alexis Jacobs 11, Combs 9, Swan 6, Bailey 6. CN: Thompson 10

Gray Collegiate 54, Fairfield Central 37

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 44, Gilbert 40

SC Basketball Coaches Polls

Class 5A Boys

1. Dorman; 2. Conway; 3. Byrnes; 4. Goose Creek; 5. Lexington; 6. TL Hanna; 7. Summerville; 8. Carolina Forest; 9. Hillcrest; 10. Cane Bay

Class 5A Girls

1. Stratford; 2. Woodmont; 3. Spring Valley; 4. Sumter; 5. Clover; 6. Lexington; 7. Summerville; 8. Wando; 9. Rock Hill; 10. Fort Dorchester

Class 4A Boys

1. North Augusta; 2. Lancaster; 3. Irmo; 4. Wilson; 5. Greenville; 6. Indian Land; 7. Westside; 8. Catawba Ridge; 9. Greer; 10. West Florence

Class 4A Girls

1. South Pointe; 2. North Augusta; 3. Westwood; 4. South Florence; 5. Hartsville; 6. Pickens; 7. Greer; 8. AC Flora; 9. Bluffton; 10. Catawba Ridge

Class 3A Boys

1. Crestwood; 2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson; 3. Chester; 4. Wren; 5. Marlboro County; 6. Daniel; 7. North Charleston; 8. Clinton; 9. Lake City; 10. Manning

Class 3A Girls

1. Southside; 2. Camden; 3. Wren; 4. Phillip Simmons; 5. Blue Ridge; 6. Crestwood; 7. Lower Richland; 8. Emerald’ 9. West Oak; 10. Gilbert

Class 2A Boys

1. Gray Collegiate; 2. Oceanside Collegiate; 3. Wade Hampton; 4. Keenan; 5. Strom Thurmond; 6. Landrum; 7. Andrew Jackson; 8. Newberry; 9. Abbeville; 10. Woodland

Class 2A Girls

1. Keenan; 2. Gray Collegiate; 3. Andrew Jackson; 4. Silver Bluff; 5. Bishop England; 6. Barnwell; 7. Kingstree ; 8. Timberland ; 9. Chesterfield; 10. Columbia

Class A Boys

1. Great Falls; 2. Scott’s Branch; 3. Christ Church; 4. High Point Academy; 5. Denmark-Olar; 6. North; 7. Southside Christian; 8. Hannah-Pamplico; 9. Johnsonville; 10. Calhoun County

Class A Girls

1. Military Magnet; 2. Denmark-Olar; 3. High Point Academy; 4. Lake View; 5. Christ Church; 6. Carvers Bay; 7. Calhoun Falls ; 8. McBee; 9. Cross; 10. Latta

