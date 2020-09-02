10 Short Films You Can Watch On Netflix In Under An Hour

Netflix debuted a quirky and heartwarming short film with a mere 16-minute runtime called “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” in August. The streaming service doesn’t often add short films so this was a welcome change-up.

In the early days of the pandemic, it felt like there was nothing but time. Now half a year into this, I have less patience and am grateful for any storyline that concisely offers a satisfying narrative arc. This no longer feels like a moment for slogging through four seasons of a show with long episodes heavy on B-plots and frustrating characters (looking at you, “Halt and Catch Fire”).

This is a moment for quick hits (but still not Quibi’s “quick bites,” never that). As such, I figured I should look into the few short films on Netflix that are worth checking out.

I went by the Academy Award rules to define “short,” meaning all 10 recommended movies below are 40 minutes or less.

Read on for the full list.

Premise: In this documentary, a gay man in rural Michigan longs for connection while growing up with his grandparents during the 1970s. He embarks on a project to try to contact aliens with elaborate electronic equipment.

Runtime: 16 minutes

Premise: In this documentary, a suburban man appears to have joined ISIS. His friends reckon with that choice and try to piece together his motivation.

Runtime: 21 minutes

Premise: In this dance-focused music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Thom Yorke moves through a gray cityscape in a clownish manner. His character pursues love and experiences love lost, all set to a soundtrack created by Yorke.

Runtime: 15 minutes

Premise: In this documentary, a young man born without legs pursues high school wrestling. His incredible upper body strength helps him wrestle in the ring against competitors with legs.

Runtime: 11 minutes

Premise: In this black-and-white experimental drama directed by David Lynch, a detective (played by Lynch) interrogates a monkey suspected of murder. The monkey can talk and tells the detective of his troubled life.