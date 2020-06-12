Shorn Like A Sheep: One Analyst Just Shaved Their Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Forecasts Dramatically

One thing we could say about the covering analyst on Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the solo analyst covering Steppe Cement provided consensus estimates of US$71m revenue in 2020, which would reflect a chunky 11% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to crater 43% to US$0.025 in the same period. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$84m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.06 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that the analyst is a lot more bearish about Steppe Cement's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

AIM:STCM Past and Future Earnings June 12th 2020

The analyst made no major changes to their price target of US$0.51, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Steppe Cement'svaluation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 6.5% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 11% decline in revenue next year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analyst also expect Steppe Cement to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Steppe Cement after the downgrade.

