Shoreditch nightclub Cargo bids to overturn loss of licence over crime and disorder

Cargo’s appeal is due to be heard at Thames Magistrates' Court

A Shoreditch nightclub which was shutdown for failing to tackle crime and disorder is appealing against the decision to remove its operating licence.

Hackney councillors closed down Cargo after complaints from police and local residents of a series of assaults, serious violence, and large-scale disorder.

At a licensing sub-committee meeting in December, the Met Police laid out how crime and disorder in the area was “symptomatic of the way” Cargo was being run, accusing the management of failing to take responsibility for the problems.

“Despite extensive engagement with the venue over the years, we have not seen any improvement and the crimes continue to rise,” PC Sian Giles told the committee.

An appeal has now been lodged at Thames Magistrates Court, with Cargo challenging the council’s decision.

It is said the local authority did not have “sufficient reasons” to permanently strip the club of its licence, it is said the competing arguments were not properly assessed, and it is suggested the council “did not adequately consider whether, in light of the circumstances including but not limited to the history of the premises and the steps taken to remedy the issues, a lesser remedy would have sufficed”.

The case was before the court in January and a full appeal has been listed for August.

When the decision was taken to revoke the Rivington Street club’s licence, Inspector Andy Durrant from the Central East Basic Command Unit said: “The management of Cargo nightclub did not address key concerns frequently raised by the police relating to high levels of crime and disorder in and around their venue. The committee’s decision is the result of those repeated failings.

“There is no greater responsibility for police than the safety of the public. We thank the residents of Hackney and Tower Hamlets who supported our application to have this licence reviewed and took the time to attend the hearing.

“Police licensing officers will continue to engage with Cargo’s management team, and licensees across Hackney and Tower Hamlets, in an effort to secure a much improved environment for people living and working in the area.”