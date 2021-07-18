Shops and stores that welcome dogs

Photograph: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

John Lewis, nationwide

Playing to their middle-England fanbase, John Lewis caved in two years ago, lifting their dog ban. Now all their stores welcome pooches – in contrast to Selfridges and House of Fraser, which only allow them if carried (johnlewis.com).

Liberty, London

Dogs of any size are allowed in the landmark West End department store – unlike Harrods and Fortnum & Mason, which only permit assistance dogs and guide dogs (libertylondon.com).

Paul Smith, nationwide

Dogs are welcome in the fashion store, and you can combine human and canine shopping by checking out the brand’s matching dog collars and leads available in both of its signature “swirl” and “stripe” designs (paulsmith.com).

The Conran Shop, Marylebone and Chelsea

Well-behaved pooches are welcome at Conran and what better companion to check out the designer store’s range of handcrafted toys, woven dog leads and doggy shampoos (conranshop.co.uk)?

Apple Store, nationwide

Eye up your new iPad, or should that be iPaw-d, in any Apple store with your dog in tow – as long as they’re well-behaved and on a lead (apple.com).

Waterstones, nationwide

Some of their bookshops are more dog friendly than others, even leaving out bowls of water – but it’s down to the manager’s discretion, so check with your local branch first (waterstones.com).