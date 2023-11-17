Shopping at a South Florida mall after Thanksgiving? Take note of hours, events, deals

Nearly 197 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the five-day holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday through Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

That was a bump of nearly 17 million from 2021 and the highest figure since the industry group first started tracking this data in 2017.

We were pent-up from the pandemic and eager to get out and shop.

Will we be as hot for deals in 2023?

Here is a rundown on what to expect Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and Black Friday, Nov. 24, at Miami-Dade and Broward County malls. Malls are closed on Thanksgiving, but most open early after the turkey coma wears off by Friday morning. Many malls plan events pegged to the holiday season. This listing may be updated.

READ MORE: Black Friday 2022 in South Florida

Aventura Mall

Shoppers at Aventura Mal, during Black Friday sales in 2022. Alexia Fodere/Miami Herald File

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. This gives shoppers an extra two hours of shopping time as the mall usually opens at 10 a.m.

Special event: Snow Carnival, where you can pose for holiday card photos amid 350 tons of real snow, throw snowballs, ride attractions and frolic the Eskimo way, will be in the Aventura Mall parking lot off of Northeast 199th Street and Biscayne Boulevard and will open Nov. 23 and run through Jan. 7. This is a ticketed item, starting around $40 for adults and $35 for ages 4-12, plus VIP and bundle rates. Visit aventuramall.com/shops/snow-carnival/ to book tickets or for details.

Looking ahead: On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the mall will close about two hours earlier at 7 p.m. but will tack those hours to an earlier start at 8 a.m. rather than 10 a.m. on that Sunday. The mall is closed on Christmas Day but, in anticipation of returns and post-Christmas shopping needs, Aventura will open an hour earlier on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 9 a.m.

Brickell City Centre

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Special events:

▪ Complimentary Gift-Wrapping. Wrapping can be fun. Or tedious. If you feel the latter, gifts you purchase at the center ban be wrapped by Santa’s helpers for free every Wednesday and Saturday starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 1-6 p.m. on Garden Deck, Level 2.

Story continues

▪ Visit Santa and his helpers on the Level 2 Garden Deck for complimentary photos and visits from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 24.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Broward Mall

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Special event: Photos With Santa begins on Black Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Dec. 23. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Santa takes a break from 3-4 p.m. on all those days.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Coral Square Mall

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.– 10 p.m.

Special events:

▪ Santa Photos in Center Court begins Nov. 17 through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 near the mall’s north main entrance.

▪ Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade is at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 18. The route runs from JCPenney to the food court entrance.

▪ Caring Santa. Exclusively for children with special needs, photo ops with Santa can be booked from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Reservations are required.

▪ Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus gathering has cookies and storytime for kids from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Macy’s Women’s Court.

▪ Pet Photos with Santa 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Center Court.

▪ Baby’s First Christmas. A private photo event exclusively for little ones to have their first photo taken with Santa from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 in Center Court.

Dadeland Mall

Santa waves to shoppers at Dadeland Mall as they hit the mall for Black Friday deals on Friday, November 26, 2021. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday.

Special events:

▪ Nightly Snowfalls in the Fashion Wing near Tesla. Snow Shows at 7 p.m. nightly from Nov. 20 through Jan. 7. These snow falls last just under 10 minutes and are set to holiday tunes.

▪ Tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the Fashion Wing near Tesla includes holiday events and emcee, Lauren Pastrana, CBS News Miami anchor.

▪ Santa Photo Experience runs Nov. 22-Dec. 24. Reservations encouraged but walk-ups are welcome.

▪ Caring Santa. Exclusively for children with special needs, photo ops with Santa can be booked from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Reservations are required.

▪ Breakfast with Santa 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Dining Pavilion food court includes breakfast bites and is followed by a parade to the Santa set for more activities. The first 100 children in line will receive a gift bag with a LEGO mini build. The entrance fee for event is one new unwrapped toy per family for donation.

▪ Salvation Army Angel Tree at Miami Heat Store, NBC 6 Toy Drive at Coach and Amigos for Kids Toy Drive at Toys R Us at Macy’s Home & Children runs Nov. 18-Dec. 10.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Dolphin Mall

File photo from November 2018 shows Rose Berberena of South Carolina, left, in the holiday spirit as she shopped with her sister Liliana Berberena of Homestead during Black Friday shopping weekend that year at the Dolphin Mall in the Doral area. PATRICK FARRELL/pfarrell@miamiherald.com

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Special events:

▪ Photos With Santa run Nov. 24-Dec. 24. Three photo packages available.

▪ Pet Photos With Santa opportunities are 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

▪ Magical Snowfall. Magical Snowfall starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 and runs through Jan. 7 outside in the Ramblas Plaza by Entry 3 near Mojito Bar. These nightly snowfalls are at 7 p.m. with additional snowfalls at 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday except when the mall is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas or closes earlier on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. There is no snowfall on New Year’s Day when mall hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Kids can receive a complimentary light-up snowflake wand during the snowfall while supplies last.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

The Falls

The just-opened Arcade Time Entertainment venue at The Falls mall in the Kendall area will host an NBC6 Toy Drive as part of the mall’s holiday offerings from Nov. 18 to Dec. 10, 2023. Howard Cohen/hcohen@miamiherald.com

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: Open 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Special events:

▪ Santa Photo Experience runs Nov. 30-Dec. 24. Reservations encouraged but walk-ups are welcome.

▪ SnowFalls: Snow falls on The Falls nightly at Center Court by the Regal movie theaters from Black Friday (Nov. 24) to Dec. 31. Hours are 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

▪ Santa Photos are taken Nov. 30-Dec. 24. Reservations are encouraged at shopthefalls.com but you can walk up, too.

▪ Winter Wonderland at Center Court includes holiday music, arts and crafts, and scavenger hunt. Guests can also enter to win a Golden Gift that includes a $100 Simon gift card and gifts from retailers. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for donations to the NBC6/Telemundo Caravan of Joy Toy Drive. A reservation link is forthcoming at shopthefalls.com. The event is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

▪ Pet Photos with Santa 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Center Court.

▪ NBC Toy Drive at the recently opened Arcade Time Entertainment venue runs Nov. 18-Dec. 10.

▪ School performances of holiday tunes feature Palmetto Elementary School from 7-8 p.m. Dec. 1; Dr. Manual C Barreiro Elementary School from 6-6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Special event: Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant features arts and crafts, entertainment and a photo opportunity with Santa. Cost is $25 per person, children 2 and younger are free. Reservations are required at 954-564-1036.

Miami International Mall

Cookie Marie Varela, a Yorkshire Terrier, shares a moment with Santa at the Miami International Mall before being joined by the rest of her family for their annual holiday photo session in this file photo from Dec. 7, 2014. DONNALYN ANTHONY/Miami Herald file

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. For Black Friday and throughout that weekend, mall staff will surprise shoppers with treats, Starbucks coffee and complimentary five-minute massages from 6 a.m.-8 a.m.

Special events:

▪ Santa Photos. The holiday tradition runs in Center Court from Dec. 1 -Dec. 24. Reservations suggested but walk-ups are accepted, too.

▪ Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade happens 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 2, and extends from the Old Navy entrance to the food court entrance with holiday events next to H&M. The parade features members from the Doral Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Also, arts and crafts, interactive games and special appearance from Churrin and more for children. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation to benefit the Chapman Partnership.

▪ Salvation Army Angel Tree at Center Court is available Nov. 16-Dec. 12. Pick a tag from the Salvation Army Angel Tree and shop for a much-wished for item for a child in need. Bring the unwrapped gift and its tag to the Salvation Army Tree.

Palms at Town & Country

Hours at this open-air Kendall venue will vary by store but mall hours are generally 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Special event: The open-air mall has no specific holiday events this year, management said, though there is always a large tree centrally located for photo ops. Market on the Lawn, a curated collection of artisan items set on the lawn between Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohls, is an ongoing free shopping events on the first Thursday and Saturday of each month. In December, the dates are 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, and 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Pembroke Lakes Mall

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Special events include Pictures With Santa starting Nov. 17, Santa Pet Pictures and Santa Cares Day. Details www.pembrokelakesmall.com/en/visit/holiday.

Sawgrass Mills

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Looking ahead: Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Shops at Merrick Park

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Special event: Breakfast with Santa at Nordstrom at the Coral Gables mall is at 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 2. The event offers a buffet-style breakfast and photo opportunity with Santa. Cost: $30 adults and $15 children younger than 12. Benefits Neighbors 4 Neighbors. Call 954-806-2869 to reserve.

Westland Mall

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Special events:

▪ Photos With Santa runs Nov. 22-Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $39.99. Reservations recommended but walk-ups are accepted.

▪ Pet Photo With Santa opportunities are 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

▪ Abuelo & Abuelo Day With Santa: Photo ops noon-3 p.m. Dec. 10.