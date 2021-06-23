Shopping shortlist: What to shop, see and know in June
British Summer Time is finally here, and we’re in the midst of a heatwave to prove it. Time to dig out the fan that only a few weeks ago - broken or lost? Buying a new one is a breeze with our ES Best fans guide.
Covid restrictions are falling and the world is open again, which means there’s plenty to grin about. Whether you’re planning trips back indoors to the theatre, gigs or cinema, or you’re soaking up those precious rays at every opportunity, you’ll need a fresh wardrobe to do it in. 24/7 loungewear is no longer cutting it. For new threads at a snip of the RPP, check out our list of the best fashion sales on at this very moment.
There’s so much happening in June, we don’t quite know where to begin. Let’s start with Pride. This month, we celebrate all things LGBTQ+ with limited edition collections and rainbow streaked fashion, beauty and more where all or part of the profits go to relevant charities. Get the full low-down below.
It’s also mega sports season, with the Euro football tournament, Wimbledon and cricket all kicking off this month and ready to hear you roar. There’s plenty of ways to mark these moments if you haven’t got a ticket, which we’ve outlined below.
Whether you’re planning trips home or away, while the sun’s out, us Brits are united in one activity: sunbathing. Find new swimsuit drops for every size at Snag, the body positive clothing brand - but don’t forget your SPF.
For more inspiration on what to spend your hard-earned cash on this June, get ready to rock n scroll.
The Pride Pack
Support great charities and get yourself a little something too. June is Pride month, and these are just some of the companies going BIG to celebrate:
SodaStream: the retro sparkling water dispenser has a new limited-edition ‘Rainbow Story’ Spirit machine, £99.99, with ALL UK proceeds going to ILGA World, a global LGBTQI+ a human rights NGO for the community.
PUMA: fronted by Cara Delevinge, the sport brand's Pride initative is called Forever Free Pride Collection and will forward 20 per cent of the proceeds to the model’s Foundation, a project of the Giving Back Fund to be used to support LGBTQIA+ charities around the globe.
Boy Smells: a new limited-edition PRIDE collection consists of five candles, each radiating colour from within. Boy Smells is partnering with The Trevor Project with 20 per cent of proceed donated to the cause throughout June and July.
Victoria Beckham: the former Spice Girl is riffing off the girl band's hit single for its Pride offering this year. A charity t-shirt and purse, emblazoned with the words 'Proud and Wannabe your lover'. All profits from the tee will go to Albert Kennedy Trust.
DKNY: DKNY has collaborated with the Hetrick Martin Institute on this year's Pride capsule collection which includes a unisex tee and tank top featuring the slogan 'ask me about my pronouns' with a rainbow flourish. Prices from £27.
Morphe: the makeup brand's 2021 Pride Collection LIVE WITH LOVE! is out, with RuPaul choreographer Todrick Hall as its face. Shop gorgeous eyeshadow palettes, hand mirrors and eye brush sets, with all profits going to with The Trevor Project and GLSEN. Prices from £12.
Harry's: the shaving brand has released a “Never Been Prouder” Shave With Pride designed in partnership with illustrator Zipeng Zhu with £10 per £28 set donated to Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), an organisation supporting homeless LGBTQ+ youth.
Levi's: one of the leading names in denim is supporting OutRight Action International with a dedicated collection with a unisex range of modern styles of Levi’s classics, featuring its own interpretation of the iconic rainbow.
Disney: the brand is supporting a roster of LGBTQ+ communities with a Rainbow Disney collection, which includes toys, homeware and accessories.
PopSockets: give your mobile a Pride makeover thanks to PopSockets's Pride launches. Profits will help raise vital funds to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness with akt.
Converse: the brands is vowing to give a portion of the LGBTQIA+ community funding from Converse’s ongoing partnership with the It Gets Better Project [IGBP]. Our faves from the collection? The high tops are our new summer staple.
All Saints: the label has released a line of Pride tees, with £10 from every sale going to Pride Charity of choice, Kaleidoscope.
Coach: “Pride Is Where You Find It,” is the brand's 2021 Pride campaign, introducing a Coach Pride collection of bags, t-shirts and footwear all given the rainbow treatment, with multiple causes supported. We're on board.
Michael Kors: the #MKPride capsule line features a range of women’s, men’s and gender-neutral pieces. Accessorised with rainbow heart patches, the capsule also includes a special-edition Pride T-shirt, featuring a distinctive rainbow MICHAEL KORS logo patch. Profits to benefit OutRight Action International.
Hats off to Jimmy Choo x Billy Porter gender-neutral capsule collection
Kinky Boots star Billy Porter is used to ruling the red carpet (we’re still not over that motorized rhinestone-fringed hat he wore to last year's Grammys), and now he'll be doing it in a pair of Choos thanks to a new collab between the two. Curated by Billy across a selection of statement silhouettes and in dazzling colourways, the gender-neutral capsule collection will support The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBTQ young people. We’re talking chunky soles, platform boots and pumps to steal your heart, plus a selection of accessories too.
Up to 50 per cent off in Missoma’s Summer Sale
You may have dusted off your gladrags for all manner of summer socials, but now its time for fresh icing. We are of course, refering to jewels, and there's no better place or time to pick up something new and shiny than in Missoma's summer sale. From every day hoops to layered chains, selected items have been marked down by up to 50 per cent, which means you can properly treat yourself, guilt-free. The best kind of treat, IMO.
clothsurgeon scores with a Euro 2020 collection
With the EURO’s now here, East-London based streetwear brand, clothsurgeon has a new capsule made in partnership with Sports Direct. The upcycled four-piece collection features a tracksuit jacket and bottom, utility vest and bucket hat, the off-pitch fits priced from £45.
Exclusively at sportsdirect.com
Lazy Oaf - Book Lovers Never go to Bed Alone
Quirky fashion and homeware brand Lazy Oaf has just dropped its new collection - and it’s its most inclusive yet with sizes up to 24 and 3XL. In collaboration with illustrator extraordinaire Laura Callaghan, the bright and playful range is made for bookworms and includes patterned frocks, cardis and cloud-print tights, as well as dreamy bed linen.
Child’s play at Moschino
The Sesame Street gang are all going straight to the FROW thanks to luxury brand Moschino, who has used the characters for a new collection starring singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves. The Moschino Sesame Street collection features 33 pieces of ready-to-wear and accessories. Move aside Cookie Monster, we’re coming for the collection.
Cream tea burger anyone? Gousto’s new burger range makes unusal summer feasting
It's a case of sun's out, burger buns out over at recipe box company Gousto, who has partnered with Wild Buns to launch a range of five BBQ-ready burgers with a twist. The line-up includes a Peanut Butter and Jelly burger, a Cream Tea burger (yes with clotted cream and jam!) and one patty glazed with Marmite. Do you dare?
Snaps for Snag's new inclusive swimwear line
Three cheers for Snag, the summer saviours who make anti-chafe shorts and tights and leggings that actually fit curves. The body positive fashion retailer has just dropped its debut collection of plus size swimwear, which covers and supports, leaving you free for optimal fun in the sun. Shop bikinis and one-pieces in fierce patterns and bold block colours in sizes from 4 to 38, because every body is a beach body.
A pretty green Revolution
Revolution by name; revolution by nature. Makeup brand Revolution has launched a clean beauty range called Planet Revolution which includes the world’s first recyclable shadow palette made from wood pulp, so it will break down completely after use. Pretty cool.
Check out Planet Revolution now
