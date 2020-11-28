The 10 items that could make you over £5,000 before Christmas

Selling your artificial Christmas tree online could make you between £20 and £150. Photo: Oana Craciun/Unsplash

Selling 10 common items you might have lying around the house or in your garage could make up to £5,200 before Christmas, research suggests.

With Christmas fast approaching, now is the perfect time to make some extra cash for the season. And, with the UK in the middle of a second lockdown, it's also the perfect time to sell items you can't get out in the shop.

By analysing listings on sites such as Gumtree and looking at search volumes to find which items are selling right, H&T found how much you can make from selling unwanted items from around the house online.

1. Office chairs (£30 to £500)

With the COVID-19 pandemic turning working from home into the “new normal”, demand for office equipment has risen. In fact, searches for office chairs are up a whopping 232%.

If you have an ergonomically designed chair – meaning one that supports good posture to help prevent musculoskeletal tension and disorders – at home, it could fetch £500 ($667) or over. Meanwhile, more basic designs sell for between £30 and £100.

2. Dumbbells (£30 to £1,300)

Fitness equipment has also seen a huge increase in interest, with searches for shooting up by 171% so far in 2020.

With increased demand, even lighter weights could sell for up to £100. Full sets of dumbbells fetching above £1,500.

3. Desks (£30 to £400)

Like office chairs, spare desks could earn you some extra cash as people kit out their new home offices.

While basic desks will fetch £10 to £30, vintage or solid wood ones could be worth in the hundreds – meaning older furniture could help bring in a hefty amount.

4. Bikes (£35 to £350)

Bikes are in high demand right now, so if you've got one that you aren't using at the moment – whether you've grown out or replaced it – try advertising it online to fetch the best prices.

5. Sofas (£50 to £1,000)

As furniture stores remain closed, second-hand sofas have seen a 36% increase in interest.

Selling an old settee could earn you anywhere between £50 to £1,000, depending on the quality and design.

6. Christmas trees (£20 to £150)

Christmas is looking a little different this year, and with many retailers closed, shoppers are looking for artificial trees online.

If you have one spare, it could sell for between £20 and £150, depending on the quality and size.

7. Xboxes (£100 to £400)

With the recent release of the new console, old Xboxes have been selling online as people look for a cheaper alternative, with searches up by nearly a quarter (23%).

Depending on the model and condition, they could sell for up to £400.

8. Playstations (£25 to £400)

As with Xboxes,Playstations – particularly the PS4 – are appearing more online, with searches up by over a fifth (22%).

They often make great Christmas presents and could earn up to £400 in near new condition.

9. Guitars (£50 to £200)

A guitar could help you make some extra money in the run-up to the holidays.

While rare editions can be worth thousands, more common models sell for between £50 and £200.

10. iPhones (£100 to £500)

Most of us have old phones gathering dust in a drawer somewhere, and some Apple devices could sell for as much as £500, depending on the model and condition.

