This is how your shopping habits will change this Christmas

From Harper's BAZAAR

The pandemic has changed the way we shop in numerous ways, prompting a rise in rental fashion and a more conscious approach to what we buy in general, so it comes as no surprise that it will also alter our Christmas consumer habits.

The festive season will undoubtedly look very different this year, but according to Deloitte, who has been analysing the Christmas shopping period for 35 years, our desire to create a special time for friends and family will remain high.

What will change is what we spend our money on. Rather than spending the bulk of our money on gifting and/or festive travel breaks, budgets will focus on the home and the idea of creating an inviting, beautiful space to spend the Christmas period in. According to WWD, Deloitte reports that a high number if us will look to festive sales to buy big-ticket items for the household in order to make our homes feel even more of a haven. Another increased focus is food - 33 and 30 per cent of Deloitte respondents said they will “indulge on beverages and food items,” respectively.

Price, value and convenience will continue to be important to us, but experiential and resale gifts - which were previously predicted a top trending categories for Christmas 2020 - are out in favour of gift cards and clothing, with cash being the most wanted item to receive by respondents.

It's also no shock to find out that we will spend less time shopping this year, in fact the average shopping window will be one a half weeks shorter than previous years. We will also shop in less stores in general as we avoid crowds, shop closer to home and opt for online shopping.

Like this article? Sign up to our new newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like