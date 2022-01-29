A shopping guide to … joyful jumpsuits





The jumpsuit has shifted from an item favoured by only the fashion-committed to a staple loved by all. Frankly, this change is long overdue. There is only one downside to this versatile piece – having to disrobe to go to the loo.

There are loads to choose from on the high street: the everything jumpsuit for work or play (Omnes); the event jumpsuit, which adds a bit of glamour (J Crew); and a casual one for when your day consists of sofas and box sets (People Tree).

Renting a jumpsuit offers an opportunity to play with different eras, the kind that designers tend to reference. Thrifting is a mixed bag: you may be lucky and find a curio that has that retro feel. Buy now, dress up with jewellery, add shoes and – this is the genius of a jumpsuit – that’s it: you’re good to go.

Lauren Cochrane

Buy it

Pink patterned, £210, jcrew.com

Layer this satin style over a polo neck.











Pink floral, £25, omnes.com

Make a statement in all-over florals.



Grey jersey, £66.50, peopletree.co.uk

Super casual – and made from 100% organic cotton.





***

Rent it

Beige and belted, from £39 for one month’s rental by & Other Stories from thedevout.com

A utility-style jumpsuit is perfect for everyday wear. Pair with trainers.







Denim, from £69 for one month’s rental by Alexa Chung from onloan.co

Style a denim boiler suit with heeled ankle boots.





Heart print, from £44 by Lisou from hurrcollective.com

Printed silk puts a dressy spin on things.





***

Thrift it

Black, £50, cosresell.com

A black long-sleeve style is an alternative to an LBD.

Yellow silk, £150 by Ermanno Scervino, vestiarecollective.com

Perfect for spring – wear with a jumper and sandals.

Red embroidered, £40, rokit.co.uk

Pair this 90s-style jumpsuit with a bomber jacket.



