A shopping guide to … gold hoop earrings

Gold hoops are earrings for those who don’t usually do jewellery. Partly because there’s something for everyone – tiny ones for newbies, and hoops the size of saucers for the truly daring. And partly because they are trend-adjacent, gold hoops are never in fashion and never really out, yet worn by everyone from Diana Vreeland to Blue Velvet’s Dorothy Vallens. They’re a simple way to add polish regardless of the season. There’s a huge array of shapes to rent or thrift, though hoops with embellishments – lapis lazuli or crystal beads – add a summer flourish. If you’re worried about weight, try clip-ons (they don’t drag the lobe), and if you’re worried about cost, try renting – it’s what celebrities do on red carpet duty.

Lauren Cochrane

Buy

Hoops with beads

£12.99, mango.com

Sunbeams

£240, dinnyhall.com

Modern half hoop

£445, isabelbonnerstudio.com

Rent



Logo Fendi loops

From £37 for three days’ rental, by Fendi from byrotation.com



Hammered gold

From £30, by Simone Rocha from hurrcollective.com

Bound hoops

From £20 for four days’ rental, by Lage Studio from mywardrobehq.com

Thrift

Clip-on hoops

£35, susancaplan.co.uk



Blue lapis

£405, pilondon.co.uk



Victorian hoops

£74.90, etsy.com