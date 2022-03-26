A shopping guide to … bold men’s sweatshirts

Helen Seamons
·2 min read

Buy, rent or thrift one of the hardest-working items in your wardrobe


Not many of the clothes we have been wearing while working from home will accompany us back to the office, but the sweatshirt is one that definitely can.

Worn under a suit jacket, the sweatshirt can give an edge to a smart look; worn with a cardigan, it mixes styles in a modern way.

A favourite sweatshirt is like a stylish comfort blanket: the better-quality ones feel soft and cosy, like you’re stroking a baby rabbit, and they can deliver a slogan message in a snappy way.

There is a huge range available on the high street, and the vintage market is absolutely booming – Etsy stocks a huge range of college sweatshirts like the one we show, right. It’s time to embrace the hardest-working garment in your wardrobe.
Priya Elan

* * *

Buy it

Ethical grey, £67, brotherswestand.com
Made from organic cotton and recycled polyester in a factory audited by the Fair Wear Foundation.

Jade green, £105, pangaia.com
Green inside and out, made with 100% organic cotton.

Red Kenzo, £245, endclothing.com
Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with this bold print.

* * *

Rent it

Skull print, £8 a day, by Alexander McQueen, from mywardrobehq.com
Borrow this archive designer sweat for a fraction of the retail price.

Flaming smiley, from £50.76 for four days by Palm Angels from selfridgesrental.com
Channel the 90s and team with cargo pants and hi-tops.

Logo mania, £40 a day, by Gucci x Northface from garmentry.fashion
Hot off the catwalk.

* * *

Thrift it

Grey and black Supreme, £170, by Supreme from depop.com
Style with distressed vintage denim and trainers.

Yellow Champion, £50, by Champion from rokit.co.uk
See in spring in a cheerful sunshine shade.

Collegiate style, £25, etsy.com
Get the varsity look with a vintage US university sweatshirt.

