A shopping guide to … the best sunglasses for men

Buy, rent or thrift it – three different ways to source the most stylish shades





It may be February, but sunglasses are a year-round essential. Think of them as an easy win – a way to add instant cool on one of those blue-sky, frozen-ground kind of days.

If you’re considering investing, go for a pair with surefire classic status. Square designs give a nod to 1960s Michael Caine, while Wayfarer shapes have an 80s-in-LA vibe. They don’t have to impact the environment either – look out for brands that use recycled plastic and plant-based materials.

To experiment with more fashion-forward shapes, try renting. “Go big or go home” designs are popular at the moment. Thrifting will no doubt turn up some curios. Brands such as Gucci have pushed 70s-style shades for a while. Or, for a blue-chip style reference, google Steve McQueen – a shades icon if ever there was one.

Lauren Cochrane

Buy

Recycled wood, £76, woodzee.com

Bring some LA cool with frames made from recycled Californian skateboards.

Bio-acetate, £99, findyourbirds.com

Need options? Choose four pairs to try on at home before you buy.

Gold, £205, kimeze.com

Keep it minimal with this understated, timeless style.



Rent

Tom Ford, from £39 for three days’ rental from frontrow.uk.com

Take inspo from Michael Caine and up the style ante in black-rim specs.



Versace, from £30 for four days’ rental, from hurrcollective.com

Wraparounds are perfect for sunny snow days.





Wire, from £6 for a day’s rental, from mywardrobehq.com

Make your sunnies a focal point in these retro-futuristic shades.



Thrift

80s retro, £180, edandsarna.com

Get an extra pair of UV or prescription lenses custom-cut and fitted with each vintage pair.



Balenciaga, £70, vestiarecollective.com

Contrast these mirrored pilot shades with a jeans-and-trainer look.



Related: A shopping guide to … joyful jumpsuits

Matrix style, £55, retrospecced.co.uk

A fifth of the profits from these recycled and refurbished vintage frames goes directly to Vision Aid Overseas.