A shopping guide to the best … neutrals

Buy

Knit wrap top, £57, arket.com

Shorts, £60, withnothingunderneath.com

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Crochet dress, £75, phase-eight.com

***

Rent

Ribbed trousers, £37 for four days, by Ports 1961 from mywardrobehq.com

White dress with crystal trim, £105 for three days, by Area from frontrowuk.com

Beige top, from £55 by Cult Gaia, from selfridgesrental.com

***

Thrift

Strappy dress, £40, beyondretro.com

White jeans, £32, glass-onion.com

Striped shirt, £57.98, by Ralph Lauren from vestiairecollective.com