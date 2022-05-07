A shopping guide to the best … men’s printed shirts
Summer’s coming. Get in the party mood with a funky short-sleeve shirt
Summer is for having fun – and a shirt that brings colour, pattern and print into your wardrobe is almost guaranteed to boost the mood.
Buying a shirt that is colourful and printed is not – let’s be honest – about being sensible. But pick a shirt that “speaks” to you, that makes you smile, and you will wear it on repeat, even if it’s a bit louder than your usual outfits. A design like Ahluwalia Studio’s for Paul Smith is one to bring out now and wear all summer and beyond.
Renting is a good way to experience designer brands such as Versace and Casablanca that pioneered party-worthy prints. While for quirkier choices, thrifting is a no-brainer: the 1980s and 90s were particularly fine for zany printed shirts; and the 50s produced some rock’n’roll prints that were as loud as the music itself.
Lauren Cochrane
Buy it
Abstract, £145, by Folk from endclothing.com
Designer collab
£325, Ahluwalia & Paul Smith, paulsmith.com
Green toys print
£105, by Accra-based Free The Youth collective, dailypaperclothing.com
Rent it
Hothouse flowers
£39 a month for 3 items, thedevout.com
Palm tree linen
From £35.89 for 4 days, by Casablanca from selfridgesrental.com
Medusa
£75 a day, by Versace from garmentry.fashion
Thrift
Vintage silk
£34, beyondretro.com
Check mate
£40, by Vans from rokit.co.uk
Pierre Cardin Hawaiian
£45, thrifted.com