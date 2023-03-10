A shopping guide to the best … long-sleeved dresses
Buy
Wavy tile knit, £165, kitristudio.com
Printed tulle, £35.99, zara.com
Animal-print maxi, £260, uk.realisationpar.com
***
Rent
Tiger print silk by Ganni, £37.40 for four days, hurrcollective.com
Blue mini by the Attico, £111 for three days, byrotation.com
Orange geometric print by Ronny Kobo, £110 for four days, dcey.co.uk
***
Thrift
DKNY teal floral, £50, rokit.co.uk
1960s blue jacquard, £55, beyondretro.com
Rixo flower print, £120, thecirkel.com