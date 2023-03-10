A shopping guide to the best … long-sleeved dresses

Melanie Wilkinson

Buy

Wavy tile knit, £165, kitristudio.com

Printed tulle, £35.99, zara.com

Animal-print maxi, £260, uk.realisationpar.com

***

Rent

Tiger print silk by Ganni, £37.40 for four days, hurrcollective.com

Blue mini by the Attico, £111 for three days, byrotation.com

Orange geometric print by Ronny Kobo, £110 for four days, dcey.co.uk

***

Thrift

DKNY teal floral, £50, rokit.co.uk

1960s blue jacquard, £55, beyondretro.com

Rixo flower print, £120, thecirkel.com

Latest Stories