A shopping guide to the best … backpacks

Whether it’s for a weekend away or your everyday go-to bag, a backpack should be fun.

Block colours are a smart choice – they go with more so you’ll get more use out of them. The fact that so many brands are now making their bags from recycled material is a bonus.

Use rental services to find ones that will do the heavy lifting style-wise. Try a pattern or embroidery for an easy way to make your outfit pop – or go for blue-chip elegance. (A black Prada backpack is guaranteed to score points.)

It can be even more fun buying secondhand – look out for bright prints and quirky designs. The backpack is an inherently sporty choice, so brands such as Nike, or skate label Supreme, work well, bringing a burst of cheer to wherever you’re heading.

Lauren Cochrane

* * *

Buy

Lilac puffer, £79.99, zara.com

A hiking-style backpack with adjustable straps.

Blue and red , £90, patagonia.com

Made from 68% recycled fabric

Pink water-resistant, £170, pangaia.com

Made from ocean and landfill waste.



* * *

Rent

Green leather , from £35 for four days’ rental, by C Nichol, mywardrobe.com

Focus your style with neutral tailoring.



White beaded from £51 for four days’ rental, by Gianni, hurrcollective.com

An embellished backpack is a practical evening alternative to a handbag.

Black nylon, from £19 a month by Prada from cocoon.club

A cult classic for a snip of the retail price.

* * *

Thrift

Berlin logo , £45 by Braccialini, vestiarecollective.com

Style with a bomber jacket and chunky boots.

Blue skater style, £116 by Supreme, depop.com

Channel the 1990s with a classic Supreme design.

Red sports, £55.30 by Nike, Vintageinvisible at etsy.com

Vintage designs never go out of fashion.