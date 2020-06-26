Shopping centre owner Intu on verge of administration

Intu Derby

Embattled shopping centre owner Intu said it is likely to collapse into administration after failing to reach a deal with its lenders over a £4.5bn debt timebomb.

The move could potentially lead to the closure of some of the UK's biggest shopping centres as there might be no funds left to run them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The company said: "Discussions have continued with the Intu Group's creditors in relation to the terms of standstill-based agreements. Unfortunately, insufficient alignment and agreement has been achieved on such terms.

"The board is therefore considering the position of Intu with a view to protecting the interests of its stakeholders. This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators."

On Tuesday, Intu warned it had lined up KPMG to oversee an administration if no deal was struck.

Intu, which is part-owned by the property tycoon John Whittaker, was already struggling under a vast pile of debt before the pandemic hit as customers flocked online.

It was forced to ditch an emergency £1.5bn equity fundraise in February due to lack of interest from investors.

The company's shares have fallen 98pc over the last five years from 315p to 4.4p, valuing it at just £59m.