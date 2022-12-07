Shopping for some bling? Blue Nile has the best diamond and jewelry gifts this holiday season

Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
·6 min read
Blue Nile has conflict-free diamonds with some of the best prices on the internet! Shop their sale today.
Blue Nile has conflict-free diamonds with some of the best prices on the internet! Shop their sale today.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

When it comes to gift ideas for that special someone in your life, it's hard to go wrong with jewelry. Baubles, bangles and shimmering bling really do make everything seem more festive.

From delicate bracelets to elegant earrings to statement necklaces that catch your eye, if you're looking for the right touch of luxe, Blue Nile is where you will find jewelry like no other. Not only are Blue Nile's high-quality diamonds 100% conflict-free—the online retailer also offers an impressive return policy and a price-match guarantee.

With an inventory of more than 80,000 pieces, you are certain to find the perfect piece for someone special in your life.

Right now, Blue Nile is having a sale of 20 to 40% off select pieces with the code HOLIDAY22. Free overnight shipping and no-risk gifts with free returns make shopping this sale just that much more dazzling.

Shop the Blue Nile holiday sale

1. Diamond bar earrings that will be her go-to set

Blue Nile jewelry: Pavé diamond bar earrings.
Blue Nile jewelry: Pavé diamond bar earrings.

Crafted in rose gold, white gold or a classic 14 Karat yellow gold, these mini diamond bar earrings give just the right amount of delicate sparkle for her to feel special every day. A perfect pair of elevated go-to earrings, they feature petite pavé-set round brilliant-cut diamonds. The secure push-back closure makes for no-worry wear.

$237 at Blue Nile

2. An edgy link-style diamond ring

Blue Nile jewelry: Diamond link ring
Blue Nile jewelry: Diamond link ring

We love the modern, punk rock feel of this industrial link design. Both edgy and subtle all at the same time, this diamond fashion link ring is wearable, versatile and is a little bit grown up while also giving a nod to her risk-taker side. This ring is perfect for stacking or can be worn alone for a bit of a minimalist vibe.

$237 at Blue Nile

3. A halo pendant in their birthstone

Blue Nile jewelry: Halo pendant necklace
Blue Nile jewelry: Halo pendant necklace

Make her feel special with a pendant of her birthstone, or with her favorite precious gemstone.

This birthstone halo pendant necklace comes in 13 different gemstones encircled in pavé diamonds. Set in 14k white gold, the pendant hangs on a delicate, adjustable chain with a lobster clasp.

Starting at $683 at Blue Nile 

4. A sunburst set of earrings in an array of gemstones

Blue Nile jewelry: Gemstone starburst earrings
Blue Nile jewelry: Gemstone starburst earrings

These stunning sunburst gemstone earrings practically scream heirloom, yet they come at an affordable price. Available in blue topaz, peridot, garnet, onyx and amethyst, each semi-precious gemstone is surrounded by a sunburst of white topaz for added sparkle.

$195 at Blue Nile

5. An infinity necklace she can wear forever

Blue Nile jewelry: Infinity pendant necklace
Blue Nile jewelry: Infinity pendant necklace

This petite infinity ring pendant necklace makes a delicate statement and can be worn every day and everywhere. With three intertwined rings crafted from 14k yellow, rose or white gold—or all three at once—this necklace can be customized to fit her taste. This infinity necklace really is so wearable that she can wear it forever and ever!

$285 at Blue Nile

6. A delicate split-bar diamond ring

Blue Nile jewelry: Split bar diamond ring
Blue Nile jewelry: Split bar diamond ring

They’ll be drawn to the delicate sparkle of 18 pavé-set diamonds on this double-bar diamond ring, which comes in rose, yellow or white gold. This dazzling ring walks a perfect line of uncommon glamor and oozes style in the most understated way.

$297 at Blue Nile

7. A versatile, diamond-crusted bar necklace

Blue Nile jewelry: Diamond-crusted bar necklace
Blue Nile jewelry: Diamond-crusted bar necklace

This diamond bar-style pendant necklace features pavé-set round diamonds in a chic design that’s both elegant and edgy and can be worn with just about anything on any occasion. Adding to its versatility is an adjustable chain that can be worn at 16 or 18 inches in length.

$297 at Blue Nile

8. A diamond bracelet with a touch of sparkle

Blue Nile jewelry: Diamond chain bracelet
Blue Nile jewelry: Diamond chain bracelet

There is a timeless elegance to this diamond chain bracelet. Set in either 14k white or rose gold, the design of this piece gives just the right touch of lux that perfectly captures the light when worn. The mixed-link chain is set with a row of sparkling round-cut diamonds for an eye-catching design.

$950 at Blue Nile

9. An elegant cushion-cut stone pendant

Blue Nile jewelry: Cushion cut gemstone necklace
Blue Nile jewelry: Cushion cut gemstone necklace

The luminous and ethereal quality of this dazzling topaz necklace has a feel of lavish elegance. The romantic cushion-cut aquamarine is the star of this sterling silver pendant and is encircled with a halo of white topaz as well as two bezel-set, light-catching larger white topaz jewels. The cable chain can be worn at 16- or 18-inches, making it suitable for a variety of looks.

$192.50 at Blue Nile

10. A mini diamond bar necklace with loads of shimmer

Blue Nile jewelry: Mini diamond bar necklace
Blue Nile jewelry: Mini diamond bar necklace

Six round-cut diamonds make for a light-catching, shimmering design that’s both versatile and elegant. This mini diamond bar-style necklace is set in 14k yellow, white or rose gold and has an adjustable chain that can be worn at 16 or 18 inches. This necklace is simple easy elegance for on-the-go style.

$237 at Blue Nile

11. A designer ring that's worth the splurge

Blue Nile jewelry: Basket weave diamond eternity ring
Blue Nile jewelry: Basket weave diamond eternity ring

If you're ready to go big, this Basket Weave Diamond Eternity Ring by Bella Vaughn is truly a stunner. The intricately woven design of this eternity ring is mesmerizing in both yellow gold or white gold. The shimmering diamonds beautifully set in this intricate weave capture the eye with plenty of sparkle.

$3,990 at Blue Nile

12. A set of wow-worthy earrings

Blue Nile jewelry: Emerald-cut diamond-crusted drop earrings
Blue Nile jewelry: Emerald-cut diamond-crusted drop earrings

If your goal is to drop some jaws, these stunning earrings are at the kind of level usually reserved for celebrities to borrow from jewelers. We mentioned that Blue Nile has incredible prices on luxury pieces and these Emerald-Cut Diamond-Crusted Drop Earrings are just a sample of what you can find.

These come in emerald, sapphire and ruby. Their cascading style is show-stopping at every angle.

$3,210 at Blue Nile

What is Blue Nile?

Blue Nile has been one of the foremost online retailers of diamonds for the past decade. Since they don’t have the overhead costs of traditional diamond retailers they are able to pass those savings onto the consumer, while still offering 24-hour customer service and an impressive return policy.

Holiday gifts 2022 shopping guide

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Blue Nile diamonds: Gift Blue Nile jewelry and save ave up to 40%

