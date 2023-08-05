Shoppers Wake Up to “Plump, Hydrated, Glowing Skin” Thanks to This $13 Moisturizer

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Somewhat ironically, I was introduced to E.l.f. Cosmetics — a brand known for its affordability — by a friend who has objectively expensive taste in beauty products. She’d sworn its sub-$10 setting powders and that bronzers rivaled her much pricier products — and, after sampling the goods myself, I understand her position. Per Amazon shoppers, the E.l.f. Holy Hydration Face Cream is similarly impressive from a quality and price point perspective, with the cream just $13.

The E.l.f. Holy Hydration Face Cream is a cooling, lightweight, oil-free moisturizer. Designed for all skin types, it deeply quenches dryness and plumps skin on contact, keeping it dewy and hydrated throughout the day or night. The formula is fast to absorb, sans sticky residue, and delivers some of skincare’s hero hydrators, including hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide.

ICYMI: Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a moisture magnet for the complexion. A humectant, the ingredient draws moisture from the air and into the skin, where it instantly plumps the appearance of fine lines. Squalane is also present, and it happens to pair perfectly with hyaluronic acid. As dermatologist Dr. Turegano previously shared with InStyle, "Hyaluronic acid pulls in water to hydrate the cells,” while “squalane serves more to build the moisture barrier and keep the hydration in the skin, as opposed to evaporating." The result: Hydration that’s both instant and long lasting. Finally, niacinamide, a B vitamin beloved by dermatologists, soothes skin and fades hyperpigmentation, delivering a more youthful-looking, even-toned complexion over time.

One 57-year-old shopper calls E.l.f.’s cream a “winner,” citing its highly hydrating formula and non-greasy feel. Another shopper who tried E.l.f.’s cream when their “high-end moisturizer…was no longer cutting it,” says their skin “drink[s] it right up.” Furthermore, “I wake up in the morning with plump, hydrated, glowing skin,” they add. Similarly, another shopper who “always used expensive creams'' prior to trying E.l.f. 's $13 formula, swears it outperforms much pricier picks. Another shopper who has “aging, sensitive skin” crowns it their “holy grail moisturizer,” noting how it’s worked more effectively than those from “more expensive brands.” Finally, a shopper in their 50s who shared the cream with their 15-year-old daughter says they’re “both so impressed.”

For a dry skin solution that plumps and imparts major glow, shop E.l.f.’s Holy Hydration Face Cream for $13 at Amazon.

