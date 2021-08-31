Shoppers Say This Versatile $18 Amazon Dress 'Fits Like a Dream' and Gets Them 'So Many Compliments'

ECOWISH Womens Dresses Summer Casual V-Neck Floral Print Geometric Pattern Belted Dress

As we look towards days of swapping working at home for the IRL workplace, there's never been a better time to take inventory of the office-ready pieces in your closet. Because let's face it, it's probably been a while since you've dusted that fits-everything-work tote or tried on the business casual staples you used to keep on rotation.

Luckily, sprucing up your workwear doesn't mean sacrificing the personal style you've been able to lean into during your time away from the office, or breaking the bank. In fact, according to shoppers who say they found a dress "so cute, you can wear it to the office and then have happy hour immediately after," doing so will only cost you $18.

Designed by Ecowish, the brand behind some of Amazon's most popular summer dresses, this printed midi dress has earned the title of "go-to work and date night dress" thanks to the hundreds of glowing reviews customers have left.

"This dress is so cute," one shopper said. "I wore this for a work event with nude heels and got so many compliments from coworkers, clients, and even random strangers. The pattern on the dress is great to distract from my dreaded not-so-flattering trouble spots, and the material is stretchy so I didn't feel uncomfortable at all."

With a lightweight polyester and cotton blend, a high V-neck slit design, and a belt at the waist to add shape to the silhouette, the shopper-approved dress balances the art of office-appropriate dressing with style. And since it comes in 10 colors and patterns ranging from pastel geometrics to vintage-inspired florals, there's an option suited for everyone's style — or even one you'll want to snag for every day of the work week.

"Wow, this dress is fire," said another reviewer. "It fits like a dream and is super flattering on a curvy figure. It comes with a removable belt made of the same fabric that you tie at the waist (as opposed to buckle), so you can accentuate your waist if you wear the belt. It's also flattering without it. The colors are very pretty and I think it's a very eye-catching outfit."

Give your wardrobe a refresh with a dress you'll actually want to wear outside of the office. Below, check out some styles of the shopper-approved favorite and see more at Amazon.

