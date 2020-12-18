Shoppers Say This Under-$50 Handbag Set Looks So Expensive, It Gets Mistaken for Designer Styles

Amazon

Scoring a new handbag on sale is always exciting, but scoring three gorgeous handbags for under $50? Now that’s what we call a dream come true.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag the ultra-popular Lovevook 3-Piece Handbag Set on sale starting at just $43 — yes, you read that correctly! With more than 9,000 positive customer ratings to date, this chic handbag set is not only a number one best-seller in its category, but it’s also made its way onto Amazon’s Most Wished For list — and it’s easy to see why.

Aside from its ridiculously affordable price tag, the Lovevook set has customers raving about how beautiful and expensive the bags look. So much so that countless reviewers say the purses have been mistaken for designer styles on multiple occasions. “I have received so many compliments on these bags!” one wrote. “My coworkers have asked what designer and if it was Kate Spade. Seriously such a good deal!”

Made from luxe faux-leather material with gold hardware details, the handbags are durable, sturdy, and easy to clean. As one reviewer said, “Wow I am amazed! These bags are everything you want. They are of superb quality…This is one of the best buys I have ever made online.”

Complete with three different sizes — including a large tote, a medium crossbody bag, and a small clutch — this set has a carryall for every need and occasion.

“This set is such a bargain for the great quality! I love that you get all three sizes which are super functional,” said one shopper. “The large size is amazing for work or school, as it fits a laptop perfectly as well as planners, notebooks, etc. It also has lots of pockets inside for organization. The crossbody is large enough to hold a sweater or a water bottle without being too bulky and has pockets inside to keep you organized. The clutch is small, but perfectly functional. This is a great set, looks very high-end and chic, is easy to wipe clean, and feels stylish and sophisticated.”

Available in 19 colors — including classic neutrals, shimmery metallics, and two-tone colorblock — the Lovevook 3-Piece Purse Set is sure to give the other handbags in your wardrobe a run for their money. And with the holidays just around the corner, this three-piece set would make a perfect last-minute gift for any fashionista on your list, especially since select colors are still set to arrive before Christmas for Prime members.

Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite colorways available on sale now.

