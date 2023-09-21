Shoppers ‘Transformed’ Their Bathrooms Into a ‘Cozy Oasis’ With These 10 Target Finds

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There are so many things to love about fall: cozy sweaters, warm pumpkin spice lattes, and beautifully colored foliage. But one undesirable change that’s not as easy to embrace is the chilly air and cold flooring that overtakes your home, and specifically your bathroom, as the temperatures drop outside. Think: Stepping out of a hot shower only to be greeted by goosebumps.

This all-too-relatable struggle is something we can all agree on dreading with the changing season, but Target’s bath shop recently introduced some warm and fuzzy finds to ease the transition, starting at $3. While you’re busy prepping your home for the cold weather, don’t neglect your bathroom and grab plush, oversized towels like this ultra-absorbent option from Casaluna, or sink your toes into this fluffy chenille bath mat post-bath. You can also swap out your old and musty shower curtain for a boucle neutral one from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. And don’t overlook decor. Adding faux greenery to a countertop or floating shelf can instantly make the space feel more lived-in.

These fall bathroom updates will refresh and warm your intimate space in time for the cooler weather.

Target Fall Bath Essentials

Casaluna Modal Bath Towel

Since the first thing that you likely do after showering is to wrap yourself in a towel, you’ll want it to be soft, plush, and fast-drying. These cotton and modal blend towels are durable and made from low-lint material that doesn’t shed even after your first use. It’s also fade-resistant to keep its warm color throughout the season and beyond. The oversized bath sheet measures 65 by 33 inches, and you can pick up matching hand towels that are “so soft and absorbent,” according to one shopper.

Room Essentials Chenille Memory Foam Bath Rug

Available in six colors, this 17-inch by 24-inch tufted rug feels soft against the bottom of your bare feet thanks to its chunky weave and chenille fabric. It’s made with memory foam for support on your arches while you’re getting ready for the day, and it’s both machine washable and stain-resistant to stay looking like new. The affordable $11 rug feels “extremely nice on your feet,” according to one reviewer, and is “so absorbent,” as noted by another. A third “picky” rug shopper also agreed that it’s “so plush and soft.”

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Boucle Stripe Shower Curtain

Boucle, one of fall’s defining fabrics, is put on elegant display in this Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fabric Shower Curtain. The cream textured curtain has soft stripes combined with boucle detailing to create a calm aesthetic, and its 72-inch by 72-inch design fits most standard shower sizes.

Room Essentials Two-Pack Hand Towel Set

At just $1.50 each, it’s hard to beat the price of this two-pack of hand towels. They’re made of a cotton-terry blend fabric that shoppers say feels good against the skin. One customer who has them “in several colors” noted that they’re “soft, light, and hold up well.” Another person shared that they even “get softer with each wash.”

Threshold Signature Contour Rug

There are certain areas of the bathroom where you need to be comfortable for (ahem) potentially longer periods of time. Consider grabbing this contour rug to keep your feet cozy on the floor around your toilet. The microfiber rug has a latex backing so it won’t slide around. Plus, it’s machine washable—a necessary feature for this area—and stain-resistant. One reviewer said they “love how soft and plush these rugs are,” while another said that it “transformed [their] bathroom into a cozy oasis.” They added that the “thick fibers provide an incredibly comfortable underfoot.”

Threshold Artificial Variegated Leaf Arrangement

No, faux greenery is neither plush nor soft and fuzzy. But adding simple decor like this Threshold artificial plant makes bathrooms feel more inviting and less cold, and it’s just $5. Place it on an open shelf space or extended countertop for a natural-looking, lived-in feel. The faux plant is 11 inches wide, and one customer who “bought a few of them” said they “add tranquility” to the space. This one, in particular, “looks very real,” they shared.

For even more soft and warming essentials from Target’s bath shop, keep scrolling for our top finds.

Threshold Performance Plus Bath Towel

mDesign Microfiber Runner

Threshold Signature Bath Rug

American Soft Linen Six-Piece Towel Set

