Shoppers Say They'd Give This Hydrating Niacinamide Moisturizer "6 Stars if They Could"

Shoppers Would Give This Hydrating Niacinamide Moisturizer “6 Stars if They Could”

If you're searching for an effective, lightweight moisturizer that hydrates, diminishes signs of aging, and reduces the appearance of pores, then you're going to want to look for a moisturizer with niacinamide. It's not a new, buzzy ingredient, but it is effective — and it has the power to totally transform your skin.

The Niacinamide and Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer from Selfless by Hyram is a gel-like cream that moisturizes and minimizes excess oiliness. It also smoothes uneven skin tone and makes large pores less prominent. The gel-cream is packed with reparative niacinamide — a water-soluble vitamin that reduces excess oil, diminishes the appearance of pores, and smoothes fine lines and wrinkles.

Selfless by Hyram Niacinamide & Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer

"Niacinamide has been shown in several studies to help reduce some signs of skin aging, particularly skin tone and texture," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King previously told InStyle. "Some studies have found that it may help reduce the appearance of age spots and other forms of skin discoloration," she noted. Dr. King also explained to InStyle that niacinamide increases ceramide production, which strengthens the skin's barrier and boosts collagen production.

The moisturizer also has one percent maracuja, which "promotes the skin healing process by supporting damaged or weakened skin." Murumuru butter adds a silky finish without adding excess oil. There's also salicylic acid in the formula, which helps existing acne heal and prevents future breakouts.

Shoppers love the serum-like texture and lightweight feel of the moisturizer, with multiple shoppers writing that it's "just in time for summer." One reviewer says it's "super lightweight and sinks into the skin very quickly. It is unscented, but has a very faint fruity smell that I think must be from the maracuja oil, which comes from passionfruit," a shopper wrote.

Another Sephora shopper was surprised they loved the product as much as they do and called it a "sleeper win." They add, "I also didn't expect to find a legitimate solution to my moisturizer issues. For a long time now I've been avoiding using dedicated moisturizers because of the slick or greasy feeling they usually leave behind on my skin."

One final shopper summed up their love for the product as simply and concisely as possible. "If I could give it 6 stars, I would!"

With glowing reviews like that, what are you waiting for? Grab a jar of the Niacinamide and Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer at Sephora now.