Shoppers suffer hallucinations after eating psychoactive spinach

tub of baby spinach

Dozens of Australian shoppers were left hallucinating after their tubs of baby spinach were contaminated by a weed with apparent psychoactive properties.

The tubs of spinach were recalled from retail outlets in Australia on Friday night, as dozens of customers complained of fever, blurred vision and delirium.

At least eight people fell ill in Victoria and another 47 reported symptoms in New South Wales (NSW), 17 of them requiring medical assistance.

The toxic spinach was supplied by a farm in Lindenow, Victoria.

A statement from Riviera Farms said the spinach had been contaminated with a weed that could have health consequences if consumed.

‘These people are quite sick’

Dr Darren Roberts, medical director of the New South Wales Poisons Information Centre, said that people who had eaten the product remained very sick more than 24 hours after they fell ill.

“The patients that have been quite unwell have been to the point of marked hallucinations where they are seeing things that aren’t there,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“They can’t give a good account of what happened,” he added.

“No one has died, so we’re very happy with that, and we hope it remains that way, but these people are quite sick.”

NSW health authorities who are investigating the problem believe the symptoms were caused by the accidental presence of a chemical.

They suspect it may have been caused by another plant inadvertently entering the supply chain.

The Riviera Farms-branded baby spinach, which was available through the Costco chain, had been sold in a one kilogram plastic tub with a best-before date of December 16.

A statement from the farm said, “As soon as we were advised of the possible weed contamination from one of our customers, we immediately advised them to remove our imported spinach from their shelves and contacted state and federal health authorities.

“There is no suggestion, and to our knowledge no possibility, that any other products have been impacted by this weed.”

NSW Health advised people suffering symptoms to go to hospital, as the effects would not go away on their own.