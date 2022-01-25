Shoppers Say This Serum Makes Their Skin Look "Glowing from Within" — and It's on Sale

Maya Gandara
·3 min read
Paula&#39;s Choice Omega+ Complex Serum
Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Serum

Paula's Choice

If you've had difficulties forming a balanced skin regimen over the years, you're likely not alone. Navigating the world of skincare is an overwhelming affair, and choosing the wrong products for your skin can often lead to a compromised barrier, with signs of over-exfoliation, breakouts, and dry flakes appearing as a result. But that's where adding an Omega fatty acid-rich formulation into your line-up can help reverse the damage of your trial and error, and lead to a healthy complexion that stays put.

Omega fatty acids offer numerous benefits to all skin types: they build a stronger skin barrier that's less susceptible to the effects of environmental aggressors, reduce existing signs of sun damage, soothe irritated, inflamed skin, and enable the complexion to better retain moisture for a hydrated, supple appearance. While ingesting the ingredients may be a more common tactic of reaping their advantages, using skincare products that contain fatty acids can be pivotal to healing your skin concerns, too.

That's where the Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Serum, which is currently on sale, comes into play.

Paula&#x002019;s Choice Omega+ Complex Serum
Paula’s Choice Omega+ Complex Serum

Courtesy

Shop now: $31 (Originally $39); paulaschoice.com

The superfood-packed serum contains high levels of Omega 3, 6, and 9, alongside skin-firming ceramides, moisture-locking hyaluronic acid, and soothing shea butter. Altogether they tackle a loss of elasticity that may have led to fine lines and wrinkles and sagging, as well as the appearance of dark spots, dry patches, and redness. For the best results, the brand advises applying the lightweight serum twice a day after cleansing, toning, and exfoliating (should you choose to do all three), and following with SPF.

RELATED: This Line-Smoothing Moisturizer Works So Well, People Are Actually Skipping Injections

With any given product, results will vary per individual. That being said, dedicated Paula's Choice shoppers have deemed the Omega+ Complex Serum a safe bet. One user who has relied on the serum for years compared their results to "being thirsty and drinking a big glass of crisp, cool spring water," sharing that it instantly fills in wrinkles, soothes rosacea, and stays irritation-free on their sensitive skin. A second fan called it a "powerhouse product," after witnessing results overnight, sharing that their skin was "supple, moisturized, and more even toned" after a bad reaction from over exfoliating.

A third shopper who started noticing fine lines forming around their mouth claims the product has changed the way makeup sits on their skin. "I have a really hard time finding moisturizing products that work under makeup without pilling, moving or general weirdness but this one is a dream come true," they wrote. "Whether under light makeup, heavy makeup or a makeup free day this plumps lines and makes me glow without making me greasy or shiny."

"I started using this two weeks ago and I cannot even explain how great it has made my skin look," said yet another. "It has made my skin look like it is glowing from within. If you want the healthiest-looking skin of your life, make sure to check this out."

If you've put your skin through the wringer, it might be time to integrate Omega fatty acids into your daily regimen. Find out why plenty of reviewers have named the Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Serum their "holy grail."

