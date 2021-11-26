Shoppers Say They "Saw Results Within a Week" From Using This Retinol Cream — and It's on Sale

cream

Black Friday is the time to score new skincare products at half the cost. Or, if you've already committed to products that give you your best skin yet, now is the time to make sure your stash is fully stocked for the next few months. While you shop, make sure you grab a retinol cream that treats and prevents signs of aging, like Obagi's retinol cream.

The anti-aging cream is formulated with retinol, a potent skincare ingredient that holds many transformative benefits, like reducing the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and dark spots — and even keeping acne at bay. And, if you're new to retinol, just note that the ingredient is a derivative of vitamin A that helps to stimulate the collagen production necessary for strong, healthy, and youthful skin. Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist, previously told InStyle that "retinol is perhaps the best-studied ingredient we have to treat aging skin." He also warns that even though retinol is great for treating signs of aging, it can prompt redness and dryness in the skin.

The cream's formula also includes moisturizing ingredients like jojoba seed oil and shea butter to soften and hydrate the skin. The hydrating blend combats any irritation caused by the medical-grade retinol, and it leaves your skin thoroughly moisturized, even as the retinol works overtime to smooth skin.

Shoppers can't get enough of the retinol cream and call it "excellent" and "worth every penny." One shopper said, "[It's an] excellent retinol product for my sensitive skin. Used over a BHA product, this is very effective. Saw results within a week. Does not bother my breakout-prone skin, not greasy, but lightly moisturizing."

"​​[I] have not used retinol before so was not sure how I would react, but purchased it after reading throughout the reviews," another one wrote. "I love it, so does my face. I do not react to it and use it every night. After just one week of use, I could notice the difference — my lines were not as distinct. I have used it for about three weeks now and am already getting comments on how good I am looking."

A final reviewer said, "This is a phenomenal retinol product. It really works. I saw results within a few days. I've tried prescription retinol, but my skin can't tolerate it. I've tried countless high-end, anti-aging products, and none of them work. This product seriously does what it says."

