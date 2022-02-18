Shoppers Say This On-Sale, Tightening Under-Eye Cream Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger

As someone who reads beauty product reviews all day, every day, there are a few surefire ways to tell when people are really, truly passionate about something. One obvious tell: Reviewers leave entire reviews in all-caps. It's not subtle, but it gets the point across, and that's exactly the reaction that Beverly Hills' Liquid Miracle Instant Facelift, Eye Tuck, and Dark Circle Treatment elicits.

The name is a bit of a mouthful, but according to shoppers, the results are something spectacular. One 71-year-old who said they've tried a "barrel" of creams for their intense eye bags wrote, "OMG, what a miracle." They continued: "Within a couple of minutes, I felt this tightness under my eyes, so I looked in [the] mirror and I saw a 20 years younger me. I wanted to cry, I was so happy."

Other fans second that this caliber of results is the norm, not the exception. A 49-year-old commenter with "very droopy" skin post-weight loss wrote that the difference it makes is "uncanny," and their before-and-after photos prove it: The shopper's wrinkles are tightened and lifted to a surprising degree. In the words of another fan, "You can kiss Botox goodbye when you have something like this."

We love to see it. According to the brand, the results come from a combination of argireline, a "miracle peptide" that stimulates collagen to decrease fine lines and wrinkles, and magnesium aluminum silicate, which leaves behind a smooth texture. In a 2013 animal study of argireline, researchers did see "significant" anti-wrinkle effects — and per a 2002 study, biochemists found that the ingredient prevents lines in a similar way to Botox by inhibiting neurotransmitter release.

Those proven effects are likely why the fast-absorbing serum demonstrates such potent effects, and why over one million units of it have been sold worldwide, according to the brand. As a last shopper wrote, the effects even extend beyond the eye area. "The results I've seen in only two weeks are beyond what I could've ever expected," they said of the difference in their crow's feet and forehead wrinkles. "I'm truly amazed at how well this works."

Want to try Beverly Hills' wrinkle-minimizing potion for yourself? The Liquid Miracle Treatment is currently just over 20 percent off, so there's never been a better time. Get it for $28 on Amazon.