Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo and Conditioner Set “Stopped” Their Hair Loss

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop it for 20 percent off for Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon/ InStyle

If you’ve researched solutions for thinning, shedding hair, perhaps you’ve heard of rice water; a byproduct of cooking rice. You’d hardly be alone: Searches for rice water increased by 148 percent over the last five years, per data from Journo Research — and understandably so. The ingredient, which has been used for centuries to promote longer, stronger hair, works by virtue of its nutrient-dense, protein-rich nature. Moreover, rice water is a gentle, drug-free alternative to minoxidil, sans side effects, and boasts ample support from scientific research.

Rice water has made its way into modern hair care formulas, including two relatively new elixirs from a classic brand: The Pantene Rice Water Shampoo and Pantene Rice Water Conditioner. Both formulas are on sale at Amazon, where they’re 20 percent off for a limited time during Prime Big Deal Days. Each bottle is a generous 30 fluid ounces — though you may want to stock up on a few bottles while they’re on sale.

Amazon

$21

$17

Buy on Amazon

Pantene Rice Water Shampoo and Pantene Rice Water Conditioner are formulated to reduce hair shedding, strengthen strands, and deliver a fuller, thicker appearance immediately and over time. The formulas are sulfate-free, gentle on all hair types, and spiked with the titular, growth-promoting hero ingredient.

Amazon

$21

$17

Buy on Amazon

In addition to rice water, the products contain vitamin B5, aka panthenol, which further promotes hair health. Specifically, the vitamin acts as a humectant, drawing moisture into hair. In doing so, B5 can quench dry, brittle strands and, in turn, prevent breakage while adding instant softness and shine.

Notably free of potentially questionable ingredients, including sulfates, parabens, and silicones, the formulas are safe for hair that’s color- or chemically-treated. In addition to preventing hair loss with continued use, the set imparts a lightweight feel, and bouncy, shiny volume immediately post-shower.

Story continues

One shopper, who has tried “other expensive products” that claim to “prevent hair loss,” says Pantene’s more affordable formulas actually work, at a fraction of the cost. Another reviewer, who has “coarse, curly hair” says the formulas leave their hair smelling “amazing” and feeling “soft” without stripping their strands of much-needed moisture. Yet another fan says their “hair loss stopped” after switching to the Pantene duo.

For thicker, fuller, healthier hair that sheds less — and smells scrumptious to boot — shop the Pantene Rice Water Shampoo and Pantene Rice Water Conditioner, both 20 percent off at Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.