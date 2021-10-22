Shoppers Say This On-Sale Face Oil Tops $500 Formulas — and Makes Wrinkles "Melt Away"

Mara Beauty Face Oil

Getty Images

Feel how you will about Olivia Munn, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Hailey Bieber, but they've got great skin — and all attribute their glowing faces to a beauty brand well on its way to world domination, Mara Beauty. As a clean beauty lover, I'm likewise enamored (despite the hundreds of bottles waiting for their moment in my bathroom), and while the brand is on the pricey side, it's now 20 percent off for Credo Beauty's Friends and Family sale.

Considering that everything at the retailer is marked down for the next three days, you have a lot of options (personally, I'm salivating over Tower 28's SunnyDays Tinted SPF and Athr Beauty's Big Bang Mascara). But if you're looking for one of those does-it-all, checks-every-box, makes-you-rave-to-strangers-on-the-Internet products, reviewers say Mara's Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil will be your first and last stop.

"I thought I'd tried them all, but this is a product everyone could benefit from. My skin usually does really well in the summer, but I was having unexplainable irritation, redness, flaking, fine lines, and breakouts recently," wrote a customer, who says the oil came highly recommended from a close friend (+1 for pals who don't steer you wrong). "My skin is back, and better than ever after only a few weeks of using this oil. Breakouts have stopped, no redness, improvement in texture/fine lines. Even if you've tried them all, you haven't until you try this. I've used oils from $500 to $50, and this tops all of them."

MARA Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil

Courtesy

Shop now: $58 (Originally $72), discount applied at checkout; credobeauty.com

More people focus on the anti-aging effects the oil's combination of antioxidants, phytonutrients, and essential fatty acids delivers, along with its namesake "proprietary algae blend," which the brand says is high in omegas 3, 6 and 9. Along with those proven hard workers, the fantastic results come down to the glossary of vitamins that moringa, baobab, and kalahari melon oil bring in, with vitamins A, B, C, E, and F represented.

"I have been using Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil for nearly three weeks. My skin is now completely moisturized, and the wrinkles and small lines are melting away," a shopper in a dry climate attests — no small feat. "My crepey [skin] is looking and feeling more youthful. I love how the oil absorbs quickly and does not leave a residue."

Other fans confirm that the face oil "definitely contributes to diminishing fine lines and combating dryness," with changes visible within a week. "My skin has never looked so good," wrote a last reviewer. "It feels baby soft, and my pores [look] so much smaller. Stays on all night. Would absolutely buy again!" Get the face oil for $58 while the sale lasts. If you're interested, you should probably act fast — the brand's products have been known to sell out in 48 hours. Gulp.