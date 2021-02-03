Shoppers Are Replacing All of Their Underwear With These Ultra-Comfy Seamless Thongs — and They’re on Sale

Amazon

If there's one thing we can unanimously agree on, it's that comfort is a top priority when getting dressed these days. We're not just talking about all of the cute matching loungewear sets, joggers, and sweatsuits that have moved to the forefront of our wardrobes over the past year. We're talking about prioritizing comfort where it matters most — our underwear.

While shopping for comfortable, soft, and breathable underwear doesn't seem like it should be a difficult task, finding a style that checks all of these boxes, and doesn't fall apart after just a few washes or cost a fortune can actually prove to be a bit difficult. That's exactly where the Voenxe Seamless No-Show Thong Underwear Packs from Amazon come in — and they're currently on sale starting at just $13.

Amazon

Buy It! Voenxe Seamless No-Show Thong Underwear Pack in Floral, $12.71–$16.49 (orig. $20); amazon.com

With over 8,400 five-star ratings to date, the seamless thongs have garnered a serious fanbase of Amazon shoppers. They've even worked their way onto Amazon's Best Sellers list. Not only that, but the Voenxe five-packs of panties are so popular among shoppers, they're ranked as the number one best seller in the women's g-string and thong category.

RELATED: Shoppers Are Calling This the 'Cutest, Most Flattering' Top, and It's on Sale Starting at Just $12

Made from a perforated nylon-elastane blend, these affordable thongs are lightweight, moisture-wicking, perfectly stretchy, and supremely thin. In fact, the silky fabric of these seamless thongs is so ridiculously soft, multiple reviewers have touted them as being "the most comfortable underwear" they've ever worn or owned.

"I hope they never stop making these because I only plan on buying these for the rest of my life!" one customer raved. "It feels like I'm not wearing panties. Not only are they seamless, but they're SO comfortable."

Story continues

"This material is the best!" another wrote. "It's super soft and buttery. No elastic feel and doesn't roll down. I'm a nurse and work crazy hours. I bend, lift, twist, and shout. All kidding aside, best material under any garment! No lines and feels like nothing is on. Breathable and cute prints!"

Comfort aside, thousands of Amazon customers also love the Voenxe thongs for their flattering and seamless fit. "What can I say? I'm in love," one wrote. "They are truly seamless, no pantylines — even with leggings!"

Available in a variety of prints and colors — including nude, black, and floral — the Voenxe Seamless No-Show Thong Underwear Packs are the epitome of comfort, making them the panties your intimates drawer has been missing. And since they're on sale starting at such an incredible price (you really can't beat scoring five thongs for just $13!) now's the time to up your comfort game and rehaul your underwear collection, without breaking the bank.

Amazon

Buy It! Voenxe Seamless No-Show Thong Underwear Pack in Bright Colors, $12.71–$16.49 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Voenxe Seamless No-Show Thong Underwear Pack in Basics, $12.71–$16.49 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Voenxe Seamless No-Show Thong Underwear Pack in Patterns, $12.71–$16.49 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.