Shoppers paying a heavy price for debt-fuelled takeovers of Britain’s supermarkets

The £6.8bn takeover of Asda at the hands of the billionaire Issa brothers in 2022 was a marvel of marketing spin.

Sellers Walmart hailed the “entrepreneurial flair” that siblings Mohsin and Zuber would bring to the Leeds-based supermarket chain, which didn’t say a huge amount for the 22 long years it had been in the hands of one of America’s largest retailers.

Boss Roger Burnley welcomed “an exciting new chapter in Asda’s long heritage of delivering great value for UK shoppers.”

Even the future Prime Minister got in on the act: “Great to see @asda returning to UK ownership”, our-then Chancellor Rishi Sunak felt the need to say on Twitter. The Issas themselves promised to help build “a differentiated business”.

It didn’t take a qualification in forensic accounting to spot the gap between these neat soundbites and the realities of a deal that left the grocer’s balance sheet saddled with billions of pounds of high-interest loans.

This was financial engineering at its most brazen, and worse it came just as the era of super-cheap money was coming to screeching halt. Similar concerns were raised when private equity house Clayton Dubilier and Rice swooped on Morrisons in another heavily debt-financed buyout a year later.

It is why the scrutiny of Labour MP Darren Jones in his capacity as chair of the cross-party Business and Trade Committee is to be warmly welcomed.

The publicity-shy owners of private companies can duck questions from the public and journalists but avoiding quizzical parliamentarians is not so easy, though hats off to Mohsin Issa for trying his best on that front already.

Jones and colleagues have already subjected him to one grilling about petrol pricing and the use of controversial “fire and rehire” job practices.

However, MP’s were so frustrated at what they perceived as an unwillingness to be straight with them that Asda executives were accused of damaging the company’s brand. Jones likened the meeting to “drawing teeth”.

This time around, the MP for Bristol North West seems determined to get some answers to one of the most important questions of all: are Asda’s finances preventing it from doing more to tackle soaring prices?

Put more simply perhaps: are shoppers paying a heavy price for the debt-fuelled supermarket takeovers that gullible ministers rushed to welcome and meek regulators waived through?

It is something that critics of Asda’s takeover, including this column, were quick to warn could happen so we must hope that Jones can get closer to shining some light on the matter.

If it means highly-leveraged deals that weaken UK companies become harder to pull off as result of this investigation, then he would not just be doing shoppers a great service but the entire country too.

Too often the private model seeks to boost returns through over-borrowing, heavy cost-cutting, and asset sales – to the great detriment of the business in question.

There is certainly no shortage of red flags at Asda. Under the Issa brothers’ ownership, Asda’s debts have more than doubled to an eye-watering estimated £7.5bn. Annual interest payments are expected to surge from £90m in 2021 to nearly £500m next year, according to an investigation by the Guardian.

Fears of a cash squeeze are not unjustified: the cost of servicing that debt pile is rapidly escalating at the same time as energy bills, wage costs and wholesale food prices rise sharply. Profits have tumbled by more than a quarter to £886m.

With just about every financial metric going in the wrong direction, isn’t it fair of the committee to ask whether “the complex company structure” that Asda is a part of, together with its convoluted financial model, restrict the company’s “ability to help meet cost of living pressures on your customers”?

Findings from consumer champion Which? show the rate of inflation at Asda has been higher than the other traditional supermarkets – and by a considerable margin too. Meanwhile, a ruling from the competition watchdog that Asda tripled its petrol profit margin target between 2019 and 2023 does little to help its case.

To be fair to the supermarket, it has committed to £36m of price cuts in the last two months. It also points to its “Kids eat for £1”offer in its cafes, which has been in place since July 2022.

But how much further could management have gone if its finances were less constrained and it wasn’t shelling out hundreds of millions of pounds every year in interest payments?

Too often the dead hand of private equity is a barrier to investment in customers, staff and physical assets. In Asda’s case, its warehouses and many stores have been offloaded and leased back as part of an elaborate cash-raising exercise.

The committee is understandably concerned by the opaque nature of the Issa empire too. Private equity deal structures are seldom easy to understand but the situation at Asda is further complicated by the seemingly incestuous relationship between the supermarket and the brothers’ sprawling petrol empire EG Group.

Asda recently purchased EG’s UK and Irish forecourts, so it will surely come as no surprise to be asked who the major beneficiary of that deal was. As Jones asks: is it the case that the Issas are merely taking cash from Asda to pay off some of the debt they borrowed “to buy Asda in the first place”?

If the Issas won’t accept that their stewardship has left Asda in a weakened state, then perhaps Jones could ask them to explain how it has been beneficial? One suspects that would be met with yet more blank looks.

