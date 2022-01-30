Shoppers Say They Owe Their Soft, Hydrated Skin in Winter to This Ultra-Rich Face Cream

Avene Hydrance Face Cream

Winter can wreak havoc on your skin more than any other season. The cold temperature and low humidity can lead to dryness and flaking and cause already-itchy skin to freak out even more. And no matter how many layers of hyaluronic serum you apply or how often you run your humidifier, your skin might still feel as parched as sandpaper.

That's where a luxurious moisturizer like Avène's Hydrance Rich Hydrating Face Cream comes into play, and reviewers share that it makes their skin more hydrated and firmer than ever. It's from the same line of moisturizing products shoppers have said is a savior for acne, rosacea, and severely dry skin, and you wouldn't be wrong to think Avène sounds familiar — it's the legendary French drugstore brand trusted by dermatologists and celebrities such as Lucy Hale and Kendall Jenner.

Formulated with Avène's iconic thermal spring water, which was used to treat patients dealing with eczema, psoriasis, burns, and atopic dermatitis, the Hydrance Rich Cream contains other potent ingredients like safflower oil, shea butter, and the brand's patented trio of lipids that seal in moisture and protect the skin barrier from water loss. A tube will last for two months if you use it once in the morning and once at night, and over time, it should soothe your dry skin from any tightness and itching.

"Of all Avène processes, Hydrance Rich is my favorite," said a reviewer. "It has a light texture but feels rich on your skin. I can use this alone as a moisturizer during the day, and at night I apply this over RetrinAL." Another even went as far as to call it "the cure for dry, dehydrated, and sensitive skin," adding, "I have been searching for a gentle moisturizer for my sensitive yet ultra-dry and dehydrated skin for years. This stuff goes on super light, and my fine lines and dry flaking areas were gone in days. My skin is more hydrated and firm[er] than it has ever been."

Many users say it moisturizes skin really well in dry winter climates, and despite its rich formula, the cream never feels greasy or heavy. "As I get older (almost 50) my skin feels dryer and this Ieaves it feeling soft and hydrated," said a third shopper. "I get a lot of compliments on my skin and I owe them all to Avène."

Better to keep your skin moisturized and happy now than to sit around waiting for warmer, more humid days to come. Shop Avène's Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream for your smoothest, firmest, and most comfortable skin days yet.