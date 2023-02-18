Shoppers Say It Only Takes a Few Drops of This On-Sale Serum to Maximize Dewiness and Minimize Wrinkles

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Julianne Moore and Hailey Bieber have used this brand. v

Getty Images

There are dozens of sales going on right now in the beauty sphere. Some are for Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, or simply what looks like spring cleaning, but the why isn’t important to us if the sale is as good as Skincare Essentials’ — you can get a 30 percent discount on all of the retailer’s nighttime skincare products until February 20 with the code NTR30.

There are a lot of stellar deals to pick through, but if I were to highlight just one, it would be the Super Serum Advance from iS Clinical, a brand Julianne Moore and Hailey Bieber both use. The crux of this formula is the 15 percent concentration of L-ascorbic acid, vitamin C in its purest form, known to act as an invisible shield against common agers that break down collagen, like pollution and other environmental factors. Vitamin C also brightens, fades hyperpigmentation, and improves the overall health of your skin.

The hero ingredient is boosted by a strategic combination of peptides, antioxidant-filled botanical extracts, and fungi. In tandem, they lessen the severity of wrinkles and fine lines, in addition to healing old wounds and scarring.

Skincare Essentials

Shop now: $66 with code NTR30 (Originally $95); skincareessentials.com

Though the serum has just a couple of reviews on Skincare Essentials, it’s racked up hundreds of reviews on Dermstore and Amazon (where the serum is not on sale). Shoppers call this “expensive but worth it,” with one noting that a little goes a long way; just a few drops at night “leaves you looking fresh in the morning” with “dewier” skin and “softened” lines.

From my experience, iS Clinical products do not go on sale often, and when they do, they’re never at this steep of a discount. There are some other standouts from the Skincare Essentials sale like the Perricone MD No:Rinse Intensive Pore Minimizing Toner, which chemically exfoliates the skin for a brighter, less-congested complexion with smaller-looking pores. Another product to check out is the Elastiderm Eye Serum from Obagi, a Priyanka Chopra Jonas-used brand. It has hundreds of five-star reviews at other retailers with shoppers praising the way it reduces “puffiness, wrinkles,” and all signs of aging.

Story continues

Head to Skincare Essentials to shop the iS Clinical Super Serum Advance, Perricone MD Pore Minimizing Toner, Obagi Elastiderm Eye Serum, and other products for your nighttime routine — just be sure to use the code NTR30 for 30 percent off.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.