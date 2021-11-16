Shoppers Say They Noticed a Difference After Using This Hair Oil Three Times

People Say This $15 Oil Blend Stimulates Hair Growth Within One Month

Andrean Lim/Unsplash

Experiencing thinning hair and hair loss is extremely personal and frustrating to cope with, but luckily, there are plenty of tools that can help get your scalp back on track. Amazon shoppers experiencing hair loss, receding hairlines, and thinning hair have turned to this nourishing $15 formula and are seeing "excellent results."

Hair Thickness Maximizer's Hair Oil combines jojoba and argan oils to strengthen, repair, and stimulate hair follicles. The oils are packed with vitamin E, which moisturizes the scalp to combat dryness associated with hair loss. Plus, they're dermatologist-approved: "The oils in the product are great for overall hair health and to reduce scalp inflammation," Ife J. Rodney, MD., founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics, tells InStyle.

Shoppers confirm that the oil blend does what it says and is "worth the money." One shopper said they'd give it "10 stars" if they could before adding, "I used it on edges three times and I already see the results."

Best Organic Hair Growth Oils Guaranteed

Courtesy

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

"I have been using this for two months and really love it, I have noticed little new hairs everywhere," another five-star reviewer said.

"This product is the one and only that has given me great relief," shared a reviewer who experienced "incredible" postpartum hair loss, including an uncomfortable scalp and "thin, brittle" hair that wasn't relieved by other products. "After one use, my scalp was thanking me. It felt so much better, I couldn't believe it. I have a ton of new growth now and my hair is silky and shiny. I am so grateful for this product."

RELATED: Shoppers Love This Activated Charcoal Formula for Clearing Pores and Treating Stretch Marks

While most causes of hair loss are genetic, Dr. Rodney says there are other factors that come into play, like hormonal changes, thyroid problems, nutritional deficiencies, and even the way you style your hair. "Tight hairstyles can cause hair thinning and hair loss over time. This condition, called traction alopecia may lead to an advanced type of scarring (permanent) hair loss known as Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia (CCCA)," she says.

Despite the root cause of your hair loss, there are certain vitamins to look out for in hair growth products, like biotin, folic acid, keratin, vitamin D, and the vitamin E seen in this product, all of which Dr. Rodney says "are great for overall hair, skin, and nail health." However, she cautions, "Alone, none of these can rejuvenate or regrow hair. These work well with early treatments from your dermatologist, stress reduction, and a healthy diet."

To put yourself on the path to thicker hair, head to Amazon now and grab the shopper-loved hair oil for $15.