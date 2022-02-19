Shoppers Say This Non-Irritating Retinol Eye Stick Tightens Wrinkles and Fades Dark Circles

Shoppers Say This Non-Irritating Retinol Stick Tightens Wrinkles and Fades Dark Circles

These days, there are literally endless options for anti-aging products, from drugstore face heroes to celebrity-approved $110 creams. That makes finding something like the best retinol for your skin a little difficult, especially because the ingredient's potency means the wrong one can be a nightmare. But according to hundreds of shoppers, Peace Out has tailored its anti-agers into wrinkle-reversing, skin-comforting delights — and for Presidents Day weekend, so many of them are on sale.

It's regretfully common practice for sales to exclude the hits that companies know people will pay full price for, but that's not the case here. Both the Retinol Eye Stick and the newer Retinol Face Stick are marked down in the 20 percent-off event, which is good news for shoppers everywhere.

Speaking to the former, a reviewer said the "miracle stick" improved their wrinkles within a week, and others noted seeing their lines disappear within a few days. That's thanks to the stick's mix of encapsulated retinol, peptides, and astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that fends off free radicals and inflammation. "This product has tightened my under eye area and reduced my wrinkles and dark circles so much," wrote a user of the effects.

Given the Eye Stick's enthusiastic following, it's no surprise the Retinol Face Stick has garnered similarly enthusiastic reviews since launching in December. Like its predecessor, the water-free chubby stick uses a gentle dose of retinol and astaxanthin (side note: There is no word that's harder to spell), with the addition of wrinkle-softening bakuchiol and exfoliating enzymes.

"The Retinol Stick has transformed my skin," wrote a commenter. "My lines have lessened dramatically, and the texture of my skin has improved significantly…I'm surprised by how much of a difference I [saw] in a short amount of time." More people confirm that it makes their skin feel silky and "noticeably helps" fill in both fine and deep lines, with results visible within a week. Acne and discoloration also scatter from the lightweight formula, and even shoppers with sensitive skin say they didn't see any irritation. People in the 55-plus age bracket are especially enamored, so you know it works.

The brand's bakuchiol-infused, pore-reducing Repairing Moisturizer is also 20 percent off, while its editor-loved pore strips are discounted by 25 percent. One fan of the moisturizer said, "It doesn't break me out, dark spots fade much faster, my redness has very noticeably decreased, my pores look smaller, and my skin doesn't look so dull." So if you're looking for something efficient on multiple fronts, this does the trick. The Peace Out Pore Strips, meanwhile, were what first brought the brand to acclaim. They're loaded with retinol and, per shoppers, make a concrete difference after one use.

It's a lot of great things. The sale runs through February 21, but with the brand's fan base, you'll want to bag your choices sooner rather than later. Shop the rest of the sale below.

