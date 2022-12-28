Shoppers Love This 'Super Soft and Stretchy' Thermal Underwear Set So Much That They're Wearing It at Home, Too

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If you're looking for a base layer to help you survive the cold winter weather, then consider heading to Amazon, which is home to thousands of garments that can keep you warm when temperatures drop below freezing. And you might want to start with a customer-loved thermal underwear set that shoppers say they "want to live in."

Plus, the Thermajane Fleece-Lined Thermal Underwear Set is on sale for $29 thanks to an extra on-site coupon, so you can kick off the winter season without spending a lot of money.

Made from a polyester and spandex blend, the thermal underwear set includes a moisture-wicking long-sleeve shirt and matching pants for extra warmth. You can layer them underneath everyday clothes when you're doing outdoor winter activities, or style them with a flannel and a pair of boots while running errands. The comfy fabric also has four-way stretch that moves with you while keeping you warm from neck to toe.

It's available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X and comes in 15 colors and patterns, including purple, black, navy, red, and camouflage.

And with more than 26,000 five-star ratings, it's safe to say that shoppers can't get enough of this "super soft and stretchy" thermal underwear set that's currently Amazon's best-selling pair.

Many customers even noted that they wear the set at home as loungewear, with one writing: "I use them under my clothes when I walk but I also like just lounging around the house."

"The inside is so soft and they keep me warm without making me sweat. I have worn these to bed on a couple [of] chilly nights and I can stick an arm or leg out without it freezing, but I also don't get too hot under the blankets," another shopper wrote. "They are magical, and I have been sleeping better since wearing them."

If you're looking for something warm and comfortable to wear all winter long, add the Thermajane Fleece-Lined Thermal Underwear Set to your cart while it's up to 33 percent off with double discounts.

