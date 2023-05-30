Shoppers Love This Oversized Cutting Board That Saves Space and Serves as an ‘Amazing Charcuterie Dish’

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The best cutting boards do it all: they save space, cut down on dishes, and serve food to guests. Whether you’re chopping fresh ingredients for dinner or serving up a dazzling charcuterie tray, one board that can do it all is a kitchen essential. Enter: The Greener Chef Store Bamboo Extra-Large Cutting Board that is both functional and stylish for everyday dinners and seasonal hosting.

While cutting boards and charcuterie boards are typically seen as two different things, the latter of which you would never dare take a chef knife to, but this oversized board is the exception. The 100 percent bamboo board is gentle on knives and durable enough for meal prep.

At 2.5 feet long, the board is no joke and can serve a hungry crowd with a plethora of meats, cheeses, and crackers. It also makes chopping for a meal a breeze because you don’t have to pull out multiple cutting boards. The thoughtful design helps make the massive board easy to maneuver with hand grips, juice groves, and a 4-ounce pour spot that collects juices. The heavy-duty cutting board is 11 pounds, ensuring it lasts in your kitchen for years.

The 30- by 20-inch board also frees up much-needed counter space. While that might seem counterintuitive to say that a bigger piece of kitchen equipment saves space, it does because it fits comfortably over most stovetops and kitchen sinks. One customer purchased the board to house on their stovetop to extend their counter space. Not only does it “cover the stove perfectly,” they “store light items on it, so it’s easy to pick up and move.”

On holidays or special occasions, this is the board you want to carve a feast As a five-star reviewer put it: “It's large enough to prepare briskets, and it is an amazing charcuterie board.”

Free up space and cut down on dirty dishes with the multipurpose Greener Chef Store Bamboo Extra-Large Cutting Board you can shop at Amazon.

