Shoppers Love This Activated Charcoal Formula for Clearing Pores and Treating Stretch Marks

Dermatologists Say Activated Charcoal Is the Key To Clear Pores, Reducing Dark Spots, and Treating Stretch Marks

Courtesy/InStyle

If you're a skincare enthusiast, it may seem like there's always a new ingredient to add to your list of terms to understand. Many of these ingredients promise instant results like clearer and brighter skin, while others claim to possess potent anti-aging benefits. Now though, it's time to get familiar with activated charcoal, a detoxifying and exfoliating agent that clears pores and smooths skin. And Amazon shoppers found a ″magical″ $30 formula you will want to add to your routine ASAP.

If you haven't added activated charcoal to your skincare routine just yet, you might want to consider it. According to Joshua Zeichner, M.D., the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, "activated charcoal is a form of charcoal that is extremely porous, so it is particularly useful in finding toxins and impurities." He also tells InStyle that when the activated charcoal is applied to the skin, "it acts like a magnet, absorbing oil and dirt." The charcoal is also known for removing acne-causing bacteria and smoothing uneven skin tone.

M3 Naturals Charcoal Exfoliating Body Scrub Polish with Collagen & Stem Cell

Courtesy

Shop now: $30 (Originally $33); amazon.com

M3 Natural's Charcoal Exfoliating Scrub is the real deal. With over 7,600 five-star ratings, countless shoppers swear that the scrub "works like magic." Thanks to a blend of sea salt, coconut and jojoba seed oils, the mixture profoundly exfoliates and hydrates without irritating the skin. Dr. Zeichner confirms that the scrub "has a hydrating base infused with coconut oil and uses charcoal-based granules to offer exfoliating skin benefits," making it suitable to use across all skin types.

RELATED: This Anti-Aging Cream Made Shoppers' Skin Look 10 Years Younger Within a Week

One reviewer wrote that the exfoliating scrub "cleared skin in around two weeks." They added, "I have to say, the results are amazing. My sister, who is a die-hard for maintaining a beautiful look, body, and skin, is jealous of how clear and amazing my face, specifically my nose, looks. Around my nose [there are] a ton of blackheads that just refused to clear out, but after a couple of days with this charcoal scrub, my nose area looks clear and magnificent."

Story continues

Another customer explained that they saw results after just one use. "I have tried many products and primers in the past to help minimize [the appearance of] my large pores, and after one use of the charcoal scrub, [I] noticed immediate smoothing of the skin and smaller-[looking] pores," they shared.

But the benefits of activated charcoal go beyond clearing skin. As a final five-star reviewer wrote, "I use the charcoal scrub not only on my face, but on my stomach and thighs to help with stretch marks and cellulite."

Don't miss your chance to snag the "miracle scrub" while it's on sale now. You can also save an additional five percent when you apply the provided coupon at checkout.