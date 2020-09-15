Shoppers Say This Lightweight Hat Is the Secret to Upgrading Any Outfit

Amazon

While some fashion rules, like not wearing white after Labor Day, have been left in the past, there’s one that’s stood the test of time: the rule of four. The stylist-approved fashion recipe basically means any outfit should be comprised of four accessories, or points of visual interest, that work to tie the look together.

But if the thought of putting the extra time into formulating your outfit’s four accessories leaves you stressed, the easiest way to complete your look with minimal effort is by topping it off with an on-trend hat. And that’s exactly what thousands of Amazon shoppers are doing with this fall-ready felt style that’s been rising in popularity.

Lanzom’s Wide Brim Felt Hat has an impressive 4.6-star rating and more than 1,70 reviews from shoppers praising the $17 accessory. It’s made with a breathable t wool material that’s lightweight enough to wear all year, but still thick enough for the chillier months, too.

“Let me start by saying if you’re hesitant about buying this then let me squash your worries… it’s beautiful, BUY IT,” one reviewer raved. “I initially saw this hat on a fall must-haves segment of The Today Show a few months ago and was completely shocked by the price and quality that I immediately jumped on Amazon… I’m happy I took the leap & finally purchased this! I received a few compliments on my outfit and felt even more solidified. It’s got little strings in the liner to adjust the size and the material is very warm! I can definitely see this hat holding up for many years to come.”

Since it comes in more than 20 colors, there’s no shortage of styles to choose from — whether you tend to dress in neutrals or on the more vibrant side. Each wide brim hat is designed with a leather band and varying buckle closures for even more fun details. And though the hat comes with a budget-friendly tag, shoppers call it “seriously amazing quality” for the price.

“This hat quality is fantastic,” another added. “I ordered another hat from a clothing store that cost more and it was worse quality, so I returned that one and kept this one! After reading reviews and looking at pictures I ordered Khaki and I'm so glad I did, it is the perfect color for fall and goes with anything.”

If you’re ready to take your fall wardrobe up a notch with an accessory that does the job of the rule of four all in one, head to Amazon to shop it now.

