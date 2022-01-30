Shoppers Say This Hydrating Treatment Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger

70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Serum Makes Eye and Mouth Wrinkles "Disappear Before Their Eyes"

The world of clean beauty has grown exponentially over the last few years, for better and worse. While there are now more options than ever without hormone-disrupting parabens and phthalates in them, a lack of marketing regulations means any brand can call themselves "clean," whether or not their ingredients fit the bill. And with PFAS, methanol, benzene, and asbestos in the mix, you want to know what you're using.

Wading through the mess means making your own judgment calls on brands, but if you want to talk about clean beauty lines that have built up loyalty, Josie Maran is up there. And still at it, according to shoppers who say the brand's Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment leaves their skin velvety and makes wrinkles disappear.

"People tell me I look 20 years younger than I am. Hopefully it's the product and they're not lying," wrote one shopper. Another enthusiast said they do a one-two approach: "When I apply [this] before Josie's moisturizer, I can see the fine lines around my eyes and mouth disappear before my eyes. I'm in my 70s, but no one ever guesses my right age."

The "Milk" moniker stems from the Hydrating Treatment's milky appearance, but there's no lactic acid involved (lol). Instead, the brand pressurizes purified water with tiny droplets of pure argan oil to come up with the milky state, kind of like when you emulsify an oil-to-water cleanser. So it has the benefits and antioxidants of argan oil, but doesn't feel quite as heavy.

"Argan oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, which makes it a great natural emollient and skin hydrator," dermatologist Elizabeth Hale, M.D., previously told InStyle. "Just a few drops gives the skin a dewy look." And apparently, people love the effect of using it.

"I just turned 50 this year. People I work with were shocked when I told them my real age," wrote a devotee. "They thought I was in my late 30s or early 40s…When I first started using the product I had fine lines around my eyes, mouth, and lips that have now vanished." A last reviewer wrote, "Wow! Really works. I saw my fine lines disappear with first use."

Face oil's done it again. Get the Hydrating Treatment for $56.