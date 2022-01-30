Shoppers Say This Hydrating Treatment Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger

Rachel Nussbaum
·2 min read
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Serum Makes Eye and Mouth Wrinkles &quot;Disappear Before Their Eyes&quot;
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Serum Makes Eye and Mouth Wrinkles "Disappear Before Their Eyes"

Getty Images

The world of clean beauty has grown exponentially over the last few years, for better and worse. While there are now more options than ever without hormone-disrupting parabens and phthalates in them, a lack of marketing regulations means any brand can call themselves "clean," whether or not their ingredients fit the bill. And with PFAS, methanol, benzene, and asbestos in the mix, you want to know what you're using.

Wading through the mess means making your own judgment calls on brands, but if you want to talk about clean beauty lines that have built up loyalty, Josie Maran is up there. And still at it, according to shoppers who say the brand's Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment leaves their skin velvety and makes wrinkles disappear.

"People tell me I look 20 years younger than I am. Hopefully it's the product and they're not lying," wrote one shopper. Another enthusiast said they do a one-two approach: "When I apply [this] before Josie's moisturizer, I can see the fine lines around my eyes and mouth disappear before my eyes. I'm in my 70s, but no one ever guesses my right age."

Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk - Intensive Hydrating
Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk - Intensive Hydrating

Courtesy

Shop now: $56; amazon.com

The "Milk" moniker stems from the Hydrating Treatment's milky appearance, but there's no lactic acid involved (lol). Instead, the brand pressurizes purified water with tiny droplets of pure argan oil to come up with the milky state, kind of like when you emulsify an oil-to-water cleanser. So it has the benefits and antioxidants of argan oil, but doesn't feel quite as heavy.

"Argan oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, which makes it a great natural emollient and skin hydrator," dermatologist Elizabeth Hale, M.D., previously told InStyle. "Just a few drops gives the skin a dewy look." And apparently, people love the effect of using it.

"I just turned 50 this year. People I work with were shocked when I told them my real age," wrote a devotee. "They thought I was in my late 30s or early 40s…When I first started using the product I had fine lines around my eyes, mouth, and lips that have now vanished." A last reviewer wrote, "Wow! Really works. I saw my fine lines disappear with first use."

Face oil's done it again. Get the Hydrating Treatment for $56.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The 21 Best Amazon Tops for Women of Every Style and Budget

    From everyday basics to statement blouses. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign five-time all-star kicker Rene Paredes

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,