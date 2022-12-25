Shoppers face travel chaos but if they make it to the shops there are bargains galore

Shoppers that make it through the travel chaos can expect to see big reductions - Paul Grover

Boxing Day bargain hunters face traffic chaos as rail strikes mean thousands more drivers will take to the roads in a bid to reach the bargains.

On a normal Boxing Day there is a very limited train service - consisting of airport transfers and special train services to major shopping hubs. But as the RMT continues strike action that began on Dec 24 all trains are now cancelled on Monday.

Traffic is likely to build up around shopping centres, the AA warned. Bicester Village, a luxury shopping hub in Oxfordshire, which is visited by more than 6 million shoppers year, warned there was no way to reach them by rail today.

It comes after pre-Christmas shopping was disrupted by Royal Mail strikes, with retailers encouraging customers to buy presents in person rather than online.

Now retailers are trying to reduce the amount of stock left on their hands, meaning shoppers can take advantage of a bumper January sales season.

Industry sources said that high-street retailers have been left with mountains of unsold items as shoppers tighten their purse strings amid the cost of living crisis, raising the prospect of better than ever bargains in the post-Christmas sales.

Slowing demand as a result of the economic downturn has led to stocks of finished goods piling up at the fastest rate in three and a half years, according to S&P Global’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index.

That has left high-street fashion stores with unsold goods on their hands, forcing them to slash prices as well as asking suppliers to postpone deliveries.

Lovethesales.com, one of the country’s biggest online sales websites, said there had already been significant bargains available in the run up to Christmas, with more expected over the January sales period.

Mark Solomon, from lovethesales.com, said: “We have seen a large number of retailers launch Christmas deals early this year, with our data showing that an incredible 56 per cent of fashion items are currently discounted.

Story continues

“This is likely a consequence of the current macroeconomic situation, combined with unpredictable weather leading to higher demand variability and higher than expected stock levels, which retailer's need to clear. This could mean shoppers are likely to see some of the best Boxing Day and Christmas sales in a long time.”

However, the cost of living crisis coupled with persistent striking has crippled local industry and hospitality over this festive period.

UKHospitality, a members association for the hospitality industry, estimates that industrial action cost restaurants, pubs, nightclubs and other hospitality businesses £1.5 billion in the week beginning December 12 alone.

The Station Kitchen, a Dorset restaurant, asked shoppers to “spare a thought for the fellow hospitality businesses that are going to be ruined by the rail strikes” adding that “Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day alone are massive days for us and it’s going to send some out of business”.

The RMT strike will continue after Boxing Day, leading to a potentially chaotic return to work following the holiday.

Millions of passengers were warned by Network Rail to avoid travelling by rail unless “absolutely necessary” until at least January 8 due to the ongoing strikes.

The RAC warned the M25 is expected to see the worst traffic on Boxing Day, with backlogs possibly around Heathrow and Gatwick airports as airport transfer services, which usually run, are also cancelled.

It comes as Border Force workers continue their strike today, which last week caused minimal disruption as soldiers filled the gaps.

As people return from their Christmas holidays, however, longer airport delays are likely.