Shoppers Say This Face Serum Makes "Deep Wrinkles" Disappear

Rachel Nussbaum
·2 min read
Shoppers Say This Face Serum Makes &#x00201c;Deep Wrinkles&#x00201d; Disappear
Shoppers Say This Face Serum Makes “Deep Wrinkles” Disappear

Getty Images

Discovering an under-the-radar brand with stellar reviews always tickles my heart, especially when it's a company doing cool things with transparency. Take Dime Beauty's TBT Anti-Aging Serum: The brand lists every one of the ingredients' origin, use, and Environmental Working Group (EWG) hazard score, and shoppers say the blend is phenomenal for fine lines and deep indentations.

As someone who cares about the long- and short-term effects of the ingredients in beauty products, I've spent hours looking through the EWG's Skin Deep database on the recommendation of environmental and reproductive epidemiologists like Dr. Shanna Swan and The Endocrine Society's Dr. Heather Patisaul. It's not a perfect system but the nonprofit's ingredient pages are a helpful jumping off point — so Dime Beauty's decision to display every ingredient's score is laudable, and makes it easy to see why the serum is so potent.

At play are a mix of moisturizing, exfoliating, anti-aging, and brightening ingredients that make for a cornucopia of goodness. Hyaluronic acid draws water into the skin, and pomegranate seed, sunflower seed, avocado, marula, and moringa oil seal it in while adding antioxidants and anti-inflammatory action. Niacinamide brightens while mandelic acid resurfaces, and bakuchiol, peptides, black cumin seed oil, and rosehip oil soften lines.

Beauty Products
Beauty Products

Courtesy

Shop now: $38; dimebeautyco.com

Thanks to that laundry list of ingredients working in tandem, the serum has earned praise from hundreds of reviewers. "[It's the] best product out there for aging skin. This is a miracle in a bottle," wrote one person. "I use this everyday and notice a huge difference in my wrinkles and fine lines." Coming from someone in the 55- to 64-year-old range, that's a strong compliment, and more people confirm the plumping, firming, and smoothing results for "deep" forehead and eye wrinkles.

Those dealing with hyperpigmentation and dryness are also pleased: One user said the serum "worked wonders" on their dark marks, with a "dramatic" change visible within days of trying it. Even people with sensitive skin didn't see any aggravation from the fluid, likely because of the moisturizers and irritation-fighters above. Customers also love the reasonable price, especially because the impact rivals that of much more expensive products. And as a last person mentioned, they're happy the clean product is safe for use while pregnant and breast-feeding.

Bottom line: Dime Beauty's TBT Serum is aptly named, and a 10/10 for "drastically" transforming deep wrinkles and dullness into supple, glowing skin. Get it for $38 at the brand's website.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Unlikely playoff push complicates trade deadline for new Canucks front office

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have not made Jim Rutherford’s job easy. The team languished at the bottom of the Pacific Division standings when Rutherford was appointed president of hockey operations in early December. Now the Canucks (30-25-7) sit three points out of a playoff spot, complicating whether Vancouver will be buyers or sellers ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline. Head coach Bruce Boudreau said he's offered to help the front office in any way he can, but hasn't been talking to m

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.