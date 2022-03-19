Shoppers Say This Face Serum Makes “Deep Wrinkles” Disappear

Discovering an under-the-radar brand with stellar reviews always tickles my heart, especially when it's a company doing cool things with transparency. Take Dime Beauty's TBT Anti-Aging Serum: The brand lists every one of the ingredients' origin, use, and Environmental Working Group (EWG) hazard score, and shoppers say the blend is phenomenal for fine lines and deep indentations.

As someone who cares about the long- and short-term effects of the ingredients in beauty products, I've spent hours looking through the EWG's Skin Deep database on the recommendation of environmental and reproductive epidemiologists like Dr. Shanna Swan and The Endocrine Society's Dr. Heather Patisaul. It's not a perfect system but the nonprofit's ingredient pages are a helpful jumping off point — so Dime Beauty's decision to display every ingredient's score is laudable, and makes it easy to see why the serum is so potent.

At play are a mix of moisturizing, exfoliating, anti-aging, and brightening ingredients that make for a cornucopia of goodness. Hyaluronic acid draws water into the skin, and pomegranate seed, sunflower seed, avocado, marula, and moringa oil seal it in while adding antioxidants and anti-inflammatory action. Niacinamide brightens while mandelic acid resurfaces, and bakuchiol, peptides, black cumin seed oil, and rosehip oil soften lines.

Thanks to that laundry list of ingredients working in tandem, the serum has earned praise from hundreds of reviewers. "[It's the] best product out there for aging skin. This is a miracle in a bottle," wrote one person. "I use this everyday and notice a huge difference in my wrinkles and fine lines." Coming from someone in the 55- to 64-year-old range, that's a strong compliment, and more people confirm the plumping, firming, and smoothing results for "deep" forehead and eye wrinkles.

Those dealing with hyperpigmentation and dryness are also pleased: One user said the serum "worked wonders" on their dark marks, with a "dramatic" change visible within days of trying it. Even people with sensitive skin didn't see any aggravation from the fluid, likely because of the moisturizers and irritation-fighters above. Customers also love the reasonable price, especially because the impact rivals that of much more expensive products. And as a last person mentioned, they're happy the clean product is safe for use while pregnant and breast-feeding.

Bottom line: Dime Beauty's TBT Serum is aptly named, and a 10/10 for "drastically" transforming deep wrinkles and dullness into supple, glowing skin. Get it for $38 at the brand's website.